Recruiting rankings: Tigers hanging on to top-5 spot

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Recruiting commitments have picked up even in the NCAA-imposed dead period during the pandemic -- and that has seen a few teams jump Clemson in the overall 2021 rankings. After holding the top spot for a while, Clemson is now fifth in both the 247Sports Composite and the Rivals team rankings. They are ranked as low as No. 8 by 247Sports' own class rankings and as high as No. 4 in ESPN's. By average rating per commit, however, Clemson (95.06) is only topped by Ohio State (95.25) in the 247Sports Composite. The Composite team rankings also have the Buckeyes on top (294.67), then North Carolina (230.89), Tennessee (214.39), Florida (210.67) and Clemson completing the top-5 (200.21). The fewest commits in that group are Florida's 13, to Clemson's nine.

The Tigers were at ten pledges before taking a rankings hit with the decommitment of No. 1 prospect Korey Foreman.

Clemson is a projected Crystal Ball favorite for 247Sports Composite top-150 prospects in OT Tristan Leigh (No. 15), APB Will Shipley (20), LB Barrett Carter (54), DT Payton Page (66) and WR Troy Stellato (138).