Florida DB has Clemson in top schools
by - Correspondent - Monday, February 10, 2020 1:28 PM
Height: 5-11   Weight: 170   Hometown: Winter Park, FL (Winter Park HS)   Class: 2021
Winter Park, Florida safety Dakota Mitchell included Clemson in his top schools list on Sunday.

Mitchell was offered by the Tigers to close the month of January, to go with over 20 offers from around the nation. Among that group, he also has Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Miami, South Carolina, LSU, Auburn and Florida in his top-10.

"EXTREMELY Blessed to EARN an Offer From Clemson University," Mitchell said at the time of his offer via social media.

Mitchell has previously announced a late May decision for his commitment.

