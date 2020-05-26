Elite N.C. defender commits to Clemson
by - Tuesday, May 26, 2020 5:14 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Zaire Patterson Photo
Zaire Patterson - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.50)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 230   Hometown: Winston Salem, NC (Winston-Salem Prep HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#266 Overall, #29 DE, #18 NC
Rivals:
#33 DE, #29 NC
24/7:
# 99 Overall, # 8 WDE, # 6 NC
Patterson is a second top-100 prospect committed for Clemson in the DE position.
Patterson is a second top-100 prospect committed for Clemson in the DE position.

Clemson reloaded its 2021 defensive line class with a commitment from 4-star DE Zaire Patterson (Winston-Salem, NC) on Tuesday.

Patterson totaled well over 100 tackles, 27 for loss, with 11 sacks, 10 passes defended, nine caused fumbles and four interceptions as a junior. He was recently bumped up to a top-100 overall ranking by 247Sports (No. 99; No. 8 WDE).

Patterson helps fill a void left by former DE commitment Korey Foreman, who decommitted in April. He joins fellow top-100-overall prospect Cade Denhoff as a DE commit for the Tigers.

Patterson picked up a Clemson offer in January and he had visited campus for the Wake Forest game last fall.

His final top schools outside of Clemson were Kentucky, Oklahoma, Georgia, South Carolina, UNC, Notre Dame and Alabama, with South Carolina being the top contender of that group.

Clemson’s 13-man class is ranked third in the 247Sports Composite rankings behind Ohio State (18 commits) and Tennessee (24).

View this post on Instagram

110 % Committed

A post shared by @ tre4_z on

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Elite N.C. defender commits to Clemson
Elite N.C. defender commits to Clemson
Twitter reacts to 4-star DE committing with Clemson
Twitter reacts to 4-star DE committing with Clemson
Clemson football, basketball to return for workouts June 8
Clemson football, basketball to return for workouts June 8
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 82 Recruits (69 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 25 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week