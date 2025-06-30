Trevor Lawrence named No. 1 true freshman of the century

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Undefeated and dominant getting there. Once Trevor Lawrence got command of the QB1 role in Clemson, the Tigers largely rolled their way to the first 15-0 record in the modern era, and that kind of performance has Lawrence ranked as the No. 1 true freshman of the 2000s. "One of only two true freshman starting quarterbacks to lead their team to a national championship -- Oklahoma's Jamelle Holieway being the other in 1985 -- Lawrence immediately lived up to the recruiting hype," CBS Sports' Chris Hummer writes. "He threw for 3,280 yards and led the ACC with both 30 touchdowns (against just four interceptions) and 8.3 yards per attempt. Lawrence is the only FBS true freshman since 2000 to throw for 3,000-plus yards, 30-plus touchdowns and fewer than five interceptions in his debut season. "Did I mention how Lawrence finished his freshman season? He threw for a combined 674 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions in CFP wins over Notre Dame and Alabama." Lawrence took over the starting role from a CFP incumbent QB in Kelly Bryant by the fifth game of the 2018 season. He had thrown four touchdown passes off the bench in a 49-21 road win at Georgia Tech the week before. Lawrence suffered an injury in that first start, and Chase Brice took over to steady the ship in avoiding the upset against Syracuse, 27-23. After that game, Clemson scored 40+ points in seven of the next ten games, including 77 in a drubbing of Louisville and 59 with four Lawrence TD passes at Florida State, which was the worst home loss in the Seminoles' program history.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!