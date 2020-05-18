Elite LB sets commit announcement time

Carter said he will announce on Fox 5 News in Atlanta at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, coinciding with his mother's birthday.

He is rated as high as the No. 2 inside linebacker in the nation and 37th overall (Rivals).

He picked up a Clemson offer last October and narrowed his top contenders in February to Clemson then Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Duke, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State. He is 100 percent projected to Clemson by 247Sports' Crystal Ball picks.

Carter posted 76 tackles and nine sacks last season for North Gwinnett (Ga.).