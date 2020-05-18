Elite LB sets commit announcement time
by - Monday, May 18, 2020 12:31 PM
Barrett Carter - Linebacker Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.87)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 220   Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#104 Overall, #11 LB, #12 GA
Rivals:
#37 Overall, #2 LB, #3 GA
24/7:
# 74 Overall, # 7 OLB, # 9 GA
Four-star linebacker Barrett Carter (Suwanee, Ga.) will make his commitment decision on Tuesday.

Carter said he will announce on Fox 5 News in Atlanta at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, coinciding with his mother's birthday.

He is rated as high as the No. 2 inside linebacker in the nation and 37th overall (Rivals).

He picked up a Clemson offer last October and narrowed his top contenders in February to Clemson then Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Duke, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State. He is 100 percent projected to Clemson by 247Sports' Crystal Ball picks.

Carter posted 76 tackles and nine sacks last season for North Gwinnett (Ga.).

