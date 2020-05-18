|
Elite LB sets commit announcement time
|Monday, May 18, 2020 12:31 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-1 Weight: 220 Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS) Class: 2021
#104 Overall, #11 LB, #12 GA
#37 Overall, #2 LB, #3 GA
# 74 Overall, # 7 OLB, # 9 GA
Four-star linebacker
Barrett Carter (Suwanee, Ga.) will make his commitment decision on Tuesday.
Carter said he will announce on Fox 5 News in Atlanta at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, coinciding with his mother's birthday. He is rated as high as the No. 2 inside linebacker in the nation and 37th overall (Rivals). He picked up a Clemson offer last October and narrowed his top contenders in February to Clemson then Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Duke, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State. He is 100 percent projected to Clemson by 247Sports' Crystal Ball picks. Carter posted 76 tackles and nine sacks last season for North Gwinnett (Ga.).
Carter said he will announce on Fox 5 News in Atlanta at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, coinciding with his mother's birthday.
He is rated as high as the No. 2 inside linebacker in the nation and 37th overall (Rivals).
He picked up a Clemson offer last October and narrowed his top contenders in February to Clemson then Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Duke, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State. He is 100 percent projected to Clemson by 247Sports' Crystal Ball picks.
Carter posted 76 tackles and nine sacks last season for North Gwinnett (Ga.).
i will be announcing my commitment tomorrow, my mothers birthday at 6:50pm EST on Fox 5 News.— barrett carter (@bcsznn) May 18, 2020
God Bless and see y’all then! @FOX5Atlanta @Mansell247
- Wow..Furman shutting down it’s Baseball Program & USuck announced -
- TNET: ACC announces COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group -
- RIP Eddie Haskell -
- Furman Baseball is being cut -
- Thinking..while in hot sun & painting house eves how would Dabo handle the COVID.. -
- Did you ever? -
- TNET: Championship game record-kick gives Potter confidence heading into 2020 -
- Radakovich is the perfect AD to guide us through football -
- So, UofSC came up with a plan for fall classes. -
- Watching Jordan's "flu game" made me think. Where would TLaw -
- Message delete by author. -
- Roscoe Crosby -
- Is Coach Jimmy Green Beans getting his D another great LB Tuesday?! -
- How many recruits have committed to Clemson since -
- UK cheerleaders -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Dabo Swinney's TikTok video goes viral
- Chamber of commerce president: Clemson is 'dead in the water' without students' return
- Deshaun Watson could become the highest-paid player in NFL history
- Top receiver close to making decision between Clemson, Ohio State
- Don't Miss Practice: Dabo Swinney learns painful lesson at Alabama
- ACC commissioner lays out four scenarios for football, fall sports return
- The Tuesday practice that changed Dabo Swinney's life
- Cardinals want Isaiah Simmons to focus on one position
- Miracle in the Mail: How the Discover Card paid Dabo's tuition and rent
- A Monday in October changed the direction of the Clemson football program
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<