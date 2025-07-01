ESPN MLB draft projection features team trading for Cam Cannarella

sports_baseball
Cam Cannarella could be going west to Arizona.

The MLB draft is coming up in mid-July, and there will be quite a few teams interested in what All-American center fielder Cam Cannarella can bring to town.

ESPN did an expert mock draft exercise that sees a team trading for him on Day 1 of the proceedings (July 13 in Atlanta):

Trade alert!

35. Arizona Diamondbacks, via trade with Mariners

Pick: Cam Cannarella, OF, Clemson

D-backs (and Mariners) GM Passan: Finally, a landing spot for Eugenio Suarez -- and all it took was a trade with ... GM Passan.

The Mariners need a power bat and full-time third baseman, and they get him in exchange for the No. 35 pick. Cannarella entered the season a potential top-10 pick, but between a labrum injury in his right shoulder and a lack of home runs, he dipped toward a comp-round selection. Cool by Arizona. Cannarella is a no-doubt center fielder with immense range and as Druw Jones continues to struggle with the bat, Cannarella can be the glove-first option of Arizona's future.

A Clemson signee was also projected as a Top 40 pick at No. 31 overall to Baltimore with shortstop Dax Kilby.

"Kilby had a great combine workout and is in play at a number of spots in the late 20s and early 30s, including Baltimore at these picks. He's probably not a long-term shortstop, but he is already growing into the power many projected to come a year ago, nobody questions his hit tool, and he's one of the better athletic testers in the class. He's a stealthy pick to click of mine (as a draft analyst), landing on a top-100 list within 12 months of this draft," ESPN's Kiley McDaniel said.

More combine participants with Clemson ties included transfer outfielder Ryan Wideman and left-handed pitcher signee Nick Frusco, with Wideman considered a more likely MLB draft Day 1 selection (first 105 picks).

