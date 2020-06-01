Clemson offers 5-star DT

Five-star Greensboro, N.C. defensive tackle Travis Shaw announced a Clemson offer on Monday. "Extremely Blessed and Excited To Be Offered By Clemson University!" Shaw posted on Twitter. Shaw camped in Clemson last summer.

He tallied 110 tackles, 18 for loss, with 12 sacks and four pass breakups as a sophomore.

Extremely Blessed and Excited To Be Offered By Clemson University! ?? #GoTigers @CoachToddBates pic.twitter.com/JQcm5Npypp — Travis Shaw (@cheesy_Trav18) June 1, 2020

