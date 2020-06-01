BREAKING

Clemson offers 5-star DT
by - Monday, June 1, 2020 2:00 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Travis Shaw - Defensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 310   Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 30 Overall, # 3 DT, # 1 NC
Shaw was a standout performer in Swinney camp last summer.
Shaw was a standout performer in Swinney camp last summer.

Five-star Greensboro, N.C. defensive tackle Travis Shaw announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"Extremely Blessed and Excited To Be Offered By Clemson University!" Shaw posted on Twitter.

Shaw camped in Clemson last summer.

He tallied 110 tackles, 18 for loss, with 12 sacks and four pass breakups as a sophomore.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
Twitter reacts to Justyn Ross being out for season
Twitter reacts to Justyn Ross being out for season
Clemson forward withdrawing from NBA Draft
Clemson forward withdrawing from NBA Draft
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 82 Recruits (69 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week