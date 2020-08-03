Clemson offers 4-star QB
by - Monday, August 3, 2020 11:47 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Braden Davis - Quarterback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.50)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 196   Hometown: Middletown, DE (Middletown HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#32 Overall, #4 QB, #1 DE
Rivals:
24/7:
# 172 Overall, # 6 DUAL, # 1 DE

Four-star 2022 dual-threat QB Braden Davis announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

He is rated the top player in Delaware (Middletown) and as high as the No. 4 dual-threat for 2022.

"Beyond blessed to receive an offer to Clemson University!" Davis posted on Twitter.

Davis was able to visit campus this spring before the pandemic-induced recruiting dead period.

Davis reports close to 20 offers already, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Texas A&M.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence reacts to possible boycott by Pac-12 players
Trevor Lawrence reacts to possible boycott by Pac-12 players
Elite QB picks up Clemson offer
Elite QB picks up Clemson offer
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #124 'Campus in 1930s'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #124 'Campus in 1930s'
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 90 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week