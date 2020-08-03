|
Clemson offers 4-star QB
|Monday, August 3, 2020 11:47 AM-
|
Braden Davis - Quarterback
Height: 6-4 Weight: 196 Hometown: Middletown, DE (Middletown HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.50)
ESPN:
#32 Overall, #4 QB, #1 DE
Rivals:
24/7:
# 172 Overall, # 6 DUAL, # 1 DE
Four-star 2022 dual-threat QB Braden Davis announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
He is rated the top player in Delaware (Middletown) and as high as the No. 4 dual-threat for 2022.
"Beyond blessed to receive an offer to Clemson University!" Davis posted on Twitter.
Davis was able to visit campus this spring before the pandemic-induced recruiting dead period.
Davis reports close to 20 offers already, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Texas A&M.
Beyond blessed to receive an offer to Clemson University! @ClemsonFB @CoachStreeter #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/CpvrhRJL0S— Braden Davis (@BradenDavis_5) August 3, 2020
Great visits over the past week!@GeorgiaFootball @ClemsonFB @Vol_Football @GeorgiaTechFB @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/TW67F4RYmm— Braden Davis (@BradenDavis_5) March 11, 2020
