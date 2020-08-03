Clemson offers 4-star QB

TigerNet Staff by

Braden Davis Quarterback TigerNet: (4.50) (4.50)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 196 Hometown: Middletown, DE (Middletown HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#32 Overall, #4 QB, #1 DE #32 Overall, #4 QB, #1 DE Rivals:

24/7:

# 172 Overall, # 6 DUAL, # 1 DE # 172 Overall, # 6 DUAL, # 1 DE 6-4196Middletown, DE (Middletown HS)2022

Four-star 2022 dual-threat QB Braden Davis announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

He is rated the top player in Delaware (Middletown) and as high as the No. 4 dual-threat for 2022.

"Beyond blessed to receive an offer to Clemson University!" Davis posted on Twitter.

Davis was able to visit campus this spring before the pandemic-induced recruiting dead period.

Davis reports close to 20 offers already, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Texas A&M.