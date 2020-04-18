Clemson in top schools for 4-star DE

One of the top defenders in the Tar Heel State included Clemson in his top schools list Saturday. Four-star DE Zaire Patterson (Winston-Salem, NC)'s top-eight is rounded out by Kentucky, Oklahoma, Georgia, South Carolina, UNC, Notre Dame and Alabama. Patterson added a Clemson offer in January, as well as the same from Alabama, Kentucky, Notre Dame and Georgia among more schools. He tallied 129 tackles (103 solo), 27 TFLs, 10 passes defended, nine sacks, nine caused fumbles and three interceptions as a junior.

Patterson visited for the Wake Forest game last fall.

