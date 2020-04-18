|
Clemson in top schools for 4-star DE
|Saturday, April 18, 2020 2:30 PM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Zaire Patterson - Defensive End
TigerNet:
(4.50)
Height: 6-6 Weight: 215 Hometown: Winston Salem, NC (Winston-Salem Prep HS) Class: 2021
#34 DE, #27 NC
#191 Overall, #13 WDE, #11 NC
One of the top defenders in the Tar Heel State included Clemson in his top schools list Saturday.
Height: 6-6 Weight: 215 Hometown: Winston Salem, NC (Winston-Salem Prep HS) Class: 2021
ESPN:
#256 Overall, #30 DE, #17 NC
#256 Overall, #30 DE, #17 NC
Rivals:
#34 DE, #27 NC
24/7:
#191 Overall, #13 WDE, #11 NC
One of the top defenders in the Tar Heel State included Clemson in his top schools list Saturday.
Four-star DE Zaire Patterson (Winston-Salem, NC)'s top-eight is rounded out by Kentucky, Oklahoma, Georgia, South Carolina, UNC, Notre Dame and Alabama. Patterson added a Clemson offer in January, as well as the same from Alabama, Kentucky, Notre Dame and Georgia among more schools. He tallied 129 tackles (103 solo), 27 TFLs, 10 passes defended, nine sacks, nine caused fumbles and three interceptions as a junior.
Four-star DE Zaire Patterson (Winston-Salem, NC)'s top-eight is rounded out by Kentucky, Oklahoma, Georgia, South Carolina, UNC, Notre Dame and Alabama.
Patterson added a Clemson offer in January, as well as the same from Alabama, Kentucky, Notre Dame and Georgia among more schools.
He tallied 129 tackles (103 solo), 27 TFLs, 10 passes defended, nine sacks, nine caused fumbles and three interceptions as a junior.
Patterson visited for the Wake Forest game last fall.
Zaire Patterson (@zay_gotnext) April 18, 2020
Tags: Zaire Patterson
- TNET: DeAndre Hopkins competing in Madden Celebrity Tournament -
- Anybody like bbc version of Sherlock Holmes? -
- TNET: 5-star Clemson OL target releases top schools list -
- The orange azaleas are starting to brighten up the yard. -
- TNET: Trevor Lawrence shares heartfelt message to fans -
- Is Notre Dame getting a takeover day on ACCN or should they -
- How was the FB when you were (or should have been) there?? -
- TNET: Mr. Versatility: Tanner Muse says an NFL team is getting a top-notch guy -
- Stanford scientist: 65 yr. old same chance of dying of covid -
- The Hustler with Paul Newman ...... -
- Just sayin’, in a pinch it can be done . . . -
- 95% sure there will be a football season -
- Hill Watch...136 days!!! -
- TNET: LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #19 'The Hill' -
- Not suprisingly, I now has the confuse -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Help a former OL who suffers catastrophic house fire
- Dabo Swinney among coaches helping area tornado relief effort
- Paul Finebaum shares his 'prohibitive favorite' for 2020 Heisman Trophy
- ESPN announcer sees spring CFB season 'gaining momentum'
- Former Clemson star announces retirement from basketball
- ESPN doesn't include Clemson in Top 10 of 'WRU' schools
- DeAndre Hopkins on Clemson 'WRU': "This isn't just the typical program"
- Clemson University president announces May graduation ceremony postponement
- Former Clemson analyst on 'most intense' coach he's met: Brent Venables
- NCAA announces changes to academic requirements for incoming freshman athletes
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<