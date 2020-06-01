4-star lineman adds Clemson offer

Clemson extended another offer in the Peach State with four-star offensive tackle Addison Nichols Monday. 247Sports rates him as the No. 4 OT in the 2022 class and No. 7 in Georgia overall.

"Beyond blessed! Thankful to THE Clemson University for the offer!" Nichols posted on Twitter.

Beyond blessed! Thankful to THE Clemson University for the offer! pic.twitter.com/0zKG548FMZ — Addison H. Nichols (@ahnichols22) June 1, 2020

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email