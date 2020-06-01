BREAKING

4-star lineman adds Clemson offer
Monday, June 1, 2020
Height: 6-5   Weight: 270   Hometown: Norcross, GA (Greater Atlanta Christian School HS)   Class: 2022
# 61 Overall, # 4 OT, # 7 GA

Clemson extended another offer in the Peach State with four-star offensive tackle Addison Nichols Monday.

247Sports rates him as the No. 4 OT in the 2022 class and No. 7 in Georgia overall.

"Beyond blessed! Thankful to THE Clemson University for the offer!" Nichols posted on Twitter.

