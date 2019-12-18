4-star DB flips commitment from LSU to Clemson

Malcolm Greene officially flipped his commitment from LSU to Clemson on Wednesday morning, with the Tigers announcing his signing. Greene committed to LSU in October not long after an official visit. He announced a Clemson offer in August of 2018 and had made several stops on campus, including last weekend. He is a second Clemson commit that the ACC Tigers have flipped this month, joining 2020 offensive lineman Trent Howard (previously committed to Georgia Tech). Greene is rated as high as the No. 3 player in Virginia and the No. 17 safety nationally. Excited. Ready to work. It's where he wants to be.



Clemson is getting a talented DB in Malcolm Greene (@airmgreene).@gohshsfootball #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/CQsqRh62nm — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) December 18, 2019 SIGNED!! pic.twitter.com/KZZaHBkCdY — Malcolm Greene (@airmgreene) December 18, 2019 Venables says Greene is "a dude" and can play anywhere in the secondary but Tigers will use him as a corner — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) December 18, 2019 Venables says newest commit @airmgreene has 60 hours of college credit. Tigers stayed in contact even though they didn't have room. Brent said Green's momma doesn't play — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) December 18, 2019 More on Greene... Clemson signee analysis Malcolm Greene - 4-star S - Highland Springs, Va. Committed since: 12/18/19. Listed size: 5-10 180 Brings to Clemson: Greene is a strong late pull in the 2020 class -- he makes plays in coverage, accelerates to disrupt in the backfield and tackles well in open space. Greene follows in the footsteps of fellow Highland Springs, Virginia product K’Von Wallace. Depth chart fit: Safety is a spot with some roster movement with each starter moving on (Tanner Muse and Wallace) plus a backup (Denzel Johnson). Projected rising senior Nolan Turner figures to take over one spot -- but beyond that -- there is playing time up for grabs in 2020.

Highland Springs DB Malcolm Greene commits to Clemson. He had previously committed to LSU. pic.twitter.com/dcaRYkgl2c — Eric Kolenich (@EricKolenich) December 18, 2019

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email