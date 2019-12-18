4-star DB flips commitment from LSU to Clemson
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:13 AM
Malcolm Greene Photo
Malcolm Greene - Defensive Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 5-10   Weight: 180   Hometown: Highland Springs, VA (Highland Springs HS)   Class: 2020
ESPN:
#20 S, #9 VA
Rivals:
#214 Overall, #17 DB, #3 VA
24/7:
#253 Overall, #24 S, #6 VA
Greene is a second Power 5 commitment who Clemson's flipped this month.

Malcolm Greene officially flipped his commitment from LSU to Clemson on Wednesday morning, with the Tigers announcing his signing.

Greene committed to LSU in October not long after an official visit. He announced a Clemson offer in August of 2018 and had made several stops on campus, including last weekend.

He is a second Clemson commit that the ACC Tigers have flipped this month, joining 2020 offensive lineman Trent Howard (previously committed to Georgia Tech).

Greene is rated as high as the No. 3 player in Virginia and the No. 17 safety nationally.

More on Greene...

Clemson signee analysis

Malcolm Greene - 4-star S - Highland Springs, Va.

Committed since: 12/18/19.

Listed size: 5-10 180

Brings to Clemson: Greene is a strong late pull in the 2020 class -- he makes plays in coverage, accelerates to disrupt in the backfield and tackles well in open space. Greene follows in the footsteps of fellow Highland Springs, Virginia product K’Von Wallace.

Depth chart fit: Safety is a spot with some roster movement with each starter moving on (Tanner Muse and Wallace) plus a backup (Denzel Johnson). Projected rising senior Nolan Turner figures to take over one spot -- but beyond that -- there is playing time up for grabs in 2020.

