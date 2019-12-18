|
4-star DB flips commitment from LSU to Clemson
|Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:13 AM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 5-10 Weight: 180 Hometown: Highland Springs, VA (Highland Springs HS) Class: 2020
#20 S, #9 VA
#214 Overall, #17 DB, #3 VA
#253 Overall, #24 S, #6 VA
Malcolm Greene officially flipped his commitment from LSU to Clemson on Wednesday morning, with the Tigers announcing his signing.
Greene committed to LSU in October not long after an official visit. He announced a Clemson offer in August of 2018 and had made several stops on campus, including last weekend. He is a second Clemson commit that the ACC Tigers have flipped this month, joining 2020 offensive lineman Trent Howard (previously committed to Georgia Tech). Greene is rated as high as the No. 3 player in Virginia and the No. 17 safety nationally. Excited. Ready to work. It's where he wants to be. SIGNED!! pic.twitter.com/KZZaHBkCdY Venables says Greene is "a dude" and can play anywhere in the secondary but Tigers will use him as a corner Venables says newest commit @airmgreene has 60 hours of college credit. Tigers stayed in contact even though they didn't have room. Brent said Green's momma doesn't play More on Greene... Clemson signee analysis Malcolm Greene - 4-star S - Highland Springs, Va. Committed since: 12/18/19. Listed size: 5-10 180 Brings to Clemson: Greene is a strong late pull in the 2020 class -- he makes plays in coverage, accelerates to disrupt in the backfield and tackles well in open space. Greene follows in the footsteps of fellow Highland Springs, Virginia product K’Von Wallace. Depth chart fit: Safety is a spot with some roster movement with each starter moving on (Tanner Muse and Wallace) plus a backup (Denzel Johnson). Projected rising senior Nolan Turner figures to take over one spot -- but beyond that -- there is playing time up for grabs in 2020.
Clemson is getting a talented DB in Malcolm Greene (@airmgreene).@gohshsfootball #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/CQsqRh62nm
Greene committed to LSU in October not long after an official visit. He announced a Clemson offer in August of 2018 and had made several stops on campus, including last weekend.
He is a second Clemson commit that the ACC Tigers have flipped this month, joining 2020 offensive lineman Trent Howard (previously committed to Georgia Tech).
Greene is rated as high as the No. 3 player in Virginia and the No. 17 safety nationally.
Excited. Ready to work. It's where he wants to be.
SIGNED!! pic.twitter.com/KZZaHBkCdY— Malcolm Greene (@airmgreene) December 18, 2019
Venables says Greene is "a dude" and can play anywhere in the secondary but Tigers will use him as a corner— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) December 18, 2019
Venables says newest commit @airmgreene has 60 hours of college credit. Tigers stayed in contact even though they didn't have room. Brent said Green's momma doesn't play— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) December 18, 2019
More on Greene...
Clemson signee analysis
Malcolm Greene - 4-star S - Highland Springs, Va.
Committed since: 12/18/19.
Listed size: 5-10 180
Brings to Clemson: Greene is a strong late pull in the 2020 class -- he makes plays in coverage, accelerates to disrupt in the backfield and tackles well in open space. Greene follows in the footsteps of fellow Highland Springs, Virginia product K’Von Wallace.
Depth chart fit: Safety is a spot with some roster movement with each starter moving on (Tanner Muse and Wallace) plus a backup (Denzel Johnson). Projected rising senior Nolan Turner figures to take over one spot -- but beyond that -- there is playing time up for grabs in 2020.
Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Malcolm Greene!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 18, 2019
#ALLIN #We2Deep20 pic.twitter.com/2jKjMs19iB
Highland Springs DB Malcolm Greene commits to Clemson. He had previously committed to LSU. pic.twitter.com/dcaRYkgl2c— Eric Kolenich (@EricKolenich) December 18, 2019
- I’m glad Burch stayed in Columbia so mommy -
- 4 of Top 10 Clemson Recruits EVER are in this class -
- 2014 orange bowl Clemson vs OSU on ESPNU -
- After the number 1 recruiting class, we will for sure get punished -
- @DavidHood, could you ask Orgeron and Day if -
- TNET: WATCH: Elite DT emotional after signing for Clemson -
- So burch didn't sign -
- Not meant to be political and I’m sorry to myself for going to fgf but -
- Since Jawja didn’t win the National Championship in Recruiting this year... -
- Anyone else concerned that Dabo signed a 0 star kicker? -
- Jimbo Fisher, Muschamp, Saban -
- I knew Burch was a coot -
- Dear Lord, Thank you for Dabo Swinney we are truly blessed -
- Clemson will have more CFP appearances and Nattys the next 3-4 years -
- It will be interesting to see how Burch is utilized... -
- Click the link below to read more!
- New Clemson WR coach confirmed
- Dabo Swinney announces new Clemson coaching roles
- Update on Braden Galloway status, Clemson drug test results for Playoff
- Clemson WR to return next season
- WATCH: CBSSN makes Fiesta Bowl Playoff semifinal predictions
- WATCH: No postgame handshake after Clemson-SC basketball game
- Two Clemson players among Heisman vote top-10
- JUST RELEASED: All New Clemson Nike Shoe
- Travis Etienne named nation's top running back by PFF
- Former Clemson WR released by Bucs
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<