Xavier Thomas playing update
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, October 7, 2020 7:27 PM
Xavier Thomas playing update

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas is working hard to get back on the field.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday night that Thomas is back at practice this week and they hope to see how he is moving around during pregame against Miami on Saturday.

"He is back to practice and I do hope that he can at least dress this week, Swinney said.

Swinney went on to say that there was a possibility that Thomas could have dressed last week against Virginia but he missed last Friday's COVID-19 test because of a funeral.

Obviously, 'XT' being back in the rotation at defensive line would be a big boost for the talented Clemson defense.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Xavier Thomas playing update
Xavier Thomas playing update
Clemson accepting signs this week for ESPN's College GameDay show
Clemson accepting signs this week for ESPN's College GameDay show
WATCH: Biggest Top 10 ACC matchups since 2000
WATCH: Biggest Top 10 ACC matchups since 2000
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Xavier Thomas News
Top Clemson News of the Week