Xavier Thomas playing update

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas is working hard to get back on the field.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday night that Thomas is back at practice this week and they hope to see how he is moving around during pregame against Miami on Saturday.

"He is back to practice and I do hope that he can at least dress this week, Swinney said.

Swinney went on to say that there was a possibility that Thomas could have dressed last week against Virginia but he missed last Friday's COVID-19 test because of a funeral.

Obviously, 'XT' being back in the rotation at defensive line would be a big boost for the talented Clemson defense.