WATCH: Jeff Scott and daughter make surprise announcement

Some happy news to share amid all the constant pandemic talk. Former Clemson co-offensive coordinator and current USF head coach Jeff Scott had a surprise announcement with the help of his four-year-old daughter Savannah on Wednesday. "I'm going to be a big sister," she said proudly in the following video. Her father shared that the family will be adding a baby boy. "We are happy to announce that we are going to be adding a baby boy to our family and the South Florida family this August."

Congratulations to the Scott family and we want to wish them continued happiness and health from everybody at TigerNet.