WATCH: Clemson's game-winning drive vs. OSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out an impressive video of Clemson's four-play, game-winning drive in the fourth quarter to beat No. 2 Ohio State in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. 4? plays

9?4? yards



??????



The Final Drive. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ApHR71A9GT — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2019