WATCH: 5-star QB DJ Uiagalelei on his road to Clemson
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:26 AM

Clemson signee and 2020 No. 1-rated QB D.J. Uiagalelei will play in the Army All-American Bowl on Saturday (2 p.m./NBC) to cap his high school career.

His high school coach Jason Negro (St. John Bosco) says in this NBC feature that Uiagalelei can be "one of the most elite players that's ever played the game."

Watch more in the feature below:

Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
5-star QB signee will reportedly mimic Joe Burrow in practice
5-star QB signee will reportedly mimic Joe Burrow in practice
ESPN analyst prefers Joe Burrow over Trevor Lawrence in CFB title game
ESPN analyst prefers Joe Burrow over Trevor Lawrence in CFB title game
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week