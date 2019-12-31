WATCH: 5-star QB DJ Uiagalelei on his road to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson signee and 2020 No. 1-rated QB D.J. Uiagalelei will play in the Army All-American Bowl on Saturday (2 p.m./NBC) to cap his high school career. His high school coach Jason Negro (St. John Bosco) says in this NBC feature that Uiagalelei can be "one of the most elite players that's ever played the game."

Watch more in the feature below: