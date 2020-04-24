Tee Higgins rated among top-5 available in NFL draft
by - Staff Writer - Friday, April 24, 2020 11:10 AM
Tee Higgins rated among top-5 available in NFL draft

Clemson's all-time receiving TDs leader will hear his name called tonight in the NFL draft.

It's just a matter of when.

Tee Higgins is rated as a top-5 prospect available by both NFL.com and B/R draft analyst Matt Miller.

"Higgins is a tall, long and rangy wideout with elite high-point skills. He uses a quick foot fire to defeat press coverage," NFL.com's analysis says. "He is a smooth, long-striding route runner. He is at his best when on the move: slants, posts and go routes. He lacks snap at the top of his route when working back downhill. He has incredible ball skills down the field. He can elevate and also adjust to the back-shoulder ball. After the catch, he is very smooth and slippery. Overall, Higgins isn't going to do a lot of the dirty work in the middle of the field, but he's very effective on the outside and provides big-play ability."

Yahoo Sports also has him in their top-12 still on the board and Pro Football Focus has him in their top-10.

Former Clemson safety K'Von Wallace and offensive guard John Simpson have also drawn second and third round projections during the process.

The second and third rounds will be televised starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN and NFL Network.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Isaiah Simmons on playing with DeAndre Hopkins
Isaiah Simmons on playing with DeAndre Hopkins
Dabo Swinney's statements on Isaiah Simmons, A.J. Terrell
Dabo Swinney's statements on Isaiah Simmons, A.J. Terrell
Twitter reacts to Isaiah Simmons going No. 8 overall in NFL Draft
Twitter reacts to Isaiah Simmons going No. 8 overall in NFL Draft
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week