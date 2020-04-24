Tee Higgins rated among top-5 available in NFL draft

Clemson's all-time receiving TDs leader will hear his name called tonight in the NFL draft. It's just a matter of when. Tee Higgins is rated as a top-5 prospect available by both NFL.com and B/R draft analyst Matt Miller. "Higgins is a tall, long and rangy wideout with elite high-point skills. He uses a quick foot fire to defeat press coverage," NFL.com's analysis says. "He is a smooth, long-striding route runner. He is at his best when on the move: slants, posts and go routes. He lacks snap at the top of his route when working back downhill. He has incredible ball skills down the field. He can elevate and also adjust to the back-shoulder ball. After the catch, he is very smooth and slippery. Overall, Higgins isn't going to do a lot of the dirty work in the middle of the field, but he's very effective on the outside and provides big-play ability." Yahoo Sports also has him in their top-12 still on the board and Pro Football Focus has him in their top-10.

Former Clemson safety K'Von Wallace and offensive guard John Simpson have also drawn second and third round projections during the process.

The second and third rounds will be televised starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN and NFL Network.

My top 5 still available:

EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos

S Xavier McKinney

DL AJ Epenesa

WR Tee Higgins

S Antoine Winfield, Jr.



24 of top 30 drafted last night. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 24, 2020

Top players remaining on the PFF Big Board



Kristian Fulton

Josh Jones

Grant Delpit

Laviska Shenault

Xavier McKinney

A.J. Epenesa

Michael Pittman Jr.

Jordan Elliott

Jaylon Johnson

Tee Higgins pic.twitter.com/V9kQaYhp2J — PFF (@PFF) April 24, 2020