Petition growing to bring back Clemson wrestling
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, February 28, 2020 2:53 PM
Another day and another petition, folks.

This is a good one though bringing back wrestling like the good ole days with Rick Flair, Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Macho Man, and more.

Wait..wrong type of wrestling.

Actually, collegiate wrestling is the real deal compared to the fake funny stuff.

The Clemson Student Body started an online petition two days ago to try to bring back Clemson wrestling.

"The Clemson Wrestling program was removed as a varsity sport following the 1994-95 season," the petition states. "While the program had success, cancelling it meant more than losing NCAA championships that our wrestlers brought home. We lost a form of entertainment for our students during the winter. Wrestling matches are exciting events for students to attend, especially when tickets to basketball games are limited. ACC schools typically have about 7 or 8 home matches a year. It would provide students more opportunities to support our student-athletes and show school spirit!"

The petition has 6,637 signatures as of Friday afternoon.

Currently, the Clemson Club Wrestling team has 52 members and growing.

Check out some of the group below after a club win over UGA:

