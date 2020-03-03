No. 21 Tigers host College of Charleston
The Tigers face College of Charleston at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday afternoon in the first of two meetings in 2020.

GAME SETUP

• Who – College of Charleston (7-2) vs. Clemson (9-2)

• Best Ranking – COC – NR; CU – No. 21 Perfect Game

• When – Wednesday (2 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Roger Hoover, Richie Shaffer

• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM), ESPN Upstate

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

• Promotion – Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2.

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 29-2 (1899-2019)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 20-2 (1899-2019)

STARTING PITCHERS

• LHP Zach Williams (COC - 1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 0-0, 7.94)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 8-1 home record, defeated South Carolina twice in three games at three different sites last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 3.7 runs per game and hitting .242 with a .351 on-base percentage, .354 slugging percentage and 18 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 1.89 ERA, .196 opponents’ batting average and 2.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .959.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON OVERVIEW

• College of Charleston is led by third-year Head Coach Chad Holbrook.

• The Cougars won two of three home games against Xavier last weekend. They are hitting .267 and have a 1.87 ERA and .971 fielding percentage.

• Ari Sechopoulos is hitting .382 with a homer and 14 RBIs, Harrison Hawkins is batting .359 with eight RBIs and Ty Good has one save.

QUICK HITS

• Tiger Head Coach Monte Lee served as head coach (2009-15) at College of Charleston after lettering four years (1996-99) for the Cougars.

• Nine of Clemson’s 11 games have been decided by three runs or less.

• Clemson has only allowed four of 29 inherited baserunners to score.

POLLS

• Clemson entered the rankings for the first time on March 2 and is ranked as high as No. 21 in the nation by Perfect Game.

• The Tigers were ranked in the top 25 by at least one poll for 55 straight weeks from May 9, 2016 to April 15, 2019.

WEATHERLY STORMING BATTERS

• Junior lefthander Sam Weatherly has emerged as Clemson’s Friday starter on the mound in 2020.

• He is 2-0 with an 0.53 ERA, .077 opponents’ batting average and 33 strikeouts against 10 walks in 17.0 innings pitched over three starts.

• He has allowed just four hits (three singles, one double).

• He is holding opponents to 0-for-20 with runners on base and 1-for-16 (.063) with two outs.

• He earned national player-of-the-week honors by Collegiate Baseball in back-to-back weeks in late February and early March.

• He pitched 6.0 scoreless innings of two-hit ball with 14 strikeouts (most by a Tiger since 1996) against Stony Brook on Feb. 21.

• He pitched 7.0 hitless and scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts to earn the win at South Carolina on Feb. 28.

• He received the Bob Bradley Award as Clemson’s MVP of the South Carolina series.

• In his career, he is 4-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 66.2 innings pitched over 32 appearances (eight starts).

• He has given up just 45 hits in his career, good for a .200 opponents’ batting average.

CLEMSON PROJECTED LINEUP

Pos. # Player B-T Cl. G-S Avg. HR RBI Notes

C 17 Adam Hackenberg R-R So. 11-11 .268 0 9 Has thrown out six of 14 basestealers

1B 3 Dylan Brewer L-L Fr. 10-9 .179 1 2 Has a team-tying-high three steals

2B 24 Mac Starbuck R-R *Fr. 9-8 .160 0 0 Has two steals & a 1.000 fielding percentage

SS 15 James Parker R-R So. 7-7 .269 1 5 Made his first career start at shortstop on Sunday

3B 10 Bryar Hawkins R-R So. 9-7 .261 0 4 Was 5-for-10 in the South Carolina series

LF 6 Elijah Henderson R-R *So. 11-11 .308 0 5 Has a .451 on-base percentage & three steals

CF 8 Sam Hall R-R Jr. 9-8 .154 1 2 Has a steal

RF 16 Bo Majkowski L-R Jr. 9-5 .059 0 0 Has a .359 career on-base percentage

DH 1 Kier Meredith L-L *So. 11-11 .475 1 4 Has a .580 on-base percentage & two steals

