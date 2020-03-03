No. 21 Tigers host College of Charleston

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers face College of Charleston at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday afternoon in the first of two meetings in 2020. GAME SETUP • Who – College of Charleston (7-2) vs. Clemson (9-2) • Best Ranking – COC – NR; CU – No. 21 Perfect Game • When – Wednesday (2 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers – Roger Hoover, Richie Shaffer • Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM), ESPN Upstate • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON • Promotion – Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2. SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 29-2 (1899-2019) • Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 20-2 (1899-2019) STARTING PITCHERS • LHP Zach Williams (COC - 1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 0-0, 7.94) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has an 8-1 home record, defeated South Carolina twice in three games at three different sites last weekend. • The Tigers are averaging 3.7 runs per game and hitting .242 with a .351 on-base percentage, .354 slugging percentage and 18 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 1.89 ERA, .196 opponents’ batting average and 2.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .959.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON OVERVIEW

• College of Charleston is led by third-year Head Coach Chad Holbrook.

• The Cougars won two of three home games against Xavier last weekend. They are hitting .267 and have a 1.87 ERA and .971 fielding percentage.

• Ari Sechopoulos is hitting .382 with a homer and 14 RBIs, Harrison Hawkins is batting .359 with eight RBIs and Ty Good has one save.

QUICK HITS

• Tiger Head Coach Monte Lee served as head coach (2009-15) at College of Charleston after lettering four years (1996-99) for the Cougars.

• Nine of Clemson’s 11 games have been decided by three runs or less.

• Clemson has only allowed four of 29 inherited baserunners to score.

POLLS

• Clemson entered the rankings for the first time on March 2 and is ranked as high as No. 21 in the nation by Perfect Game.

• The Tigers were ranked in the top 25 by at least one poll for 55 straight weeks from May 9, 2016 to April 15, 2019.

WEATHERLY STORMING BATTERS

• Junior lefthander Sam Weatherly has emerged as Clemson’s Friday starter on the mound in 2020.

• He is 2-0 with an 0.53 ERA, .077 opponents’ batting average and 33 strikeouts against 10 walks in 17.0 innings pitched over three starts.

• He has allowed just four hits (three singles, one double).

• He is holding opponents to 0-for-20 with runners on base and 1-for-16 (.063) with two outs.

• He earned national player-of-the-week honors by Collegiate Baseball in back-to-back weeks in late February and early March.

• He pitched 6.0 scoreless innings of two-hit ball with 14 strikeouts (most by a Tiger since 1996) against Stony Brook on Feb. 21.

• He pitched 7.0 hitless and scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts to earn the win at South Carolina on Feb. 28.

• He received the Bob Bradley Award as Clemson’s MVP of the South Carolina series.

• In his career, he is 4-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 66.2 innings pitched over 32 appearances (eight starts).

• He has given up just 45 hits in his career, good for a .200 opponents’ batting average.

CLEMSON PROJECTED LINEUP

Pos. # Player B-T Cl. G-S Avg. HR RBI Notes

C 17 Adam Hackenberg R-R So. 11-11 .268 0 9 Has thrown out six of 14 basestealers

1B 3 Dylan Brewer L-L Fr. 10-9 .179 1 2 Has a team-tying-high three steals

2B 24 Mac Starbuck R-R *Fr. 9-8 .160 0 0 Has two steals & a 1.000 fielding percentage

SS 15 James Parker R-R So. 7-7 .269 1 5 Made his first career start at shortstop on Sunday

3B 10 Bryar Hawkins R-R So. 9-7 .261 0 4 Was 5-for-10 in the South Carolina series

LF 6 Elijah Henderson R-R *So. 11-11 .308 0 5 Has a .451 on-base percentage & three steals

CF 8 Sam Hall R-R Jr. 9-8 .154 1 2 Has a steal

RF 16 Bo Majkowski L-R Jr. 9-5 .059 0 0 Has a .359 career on-base percentage

DH 1 Kier Meredith L-L *So. 11-11 .475 1 4 Has a .580 on-base percentage & two steals