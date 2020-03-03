|
No. 21 Tigers host College of Charleston
|Tuesday, March 3, 2020 7:08 PM-
The Tigers face College of Charleston at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday afternoon in the first of two meetings in 2020.
GAME SETUP • Who – College of Charleston (7-2) vs. Clemson (9-2) • Best Ranking – COC – NR; CU – No. 21 Perfect Game • When – Wednesday (2 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers – Roger Hoover, Richie Shaffer • Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM), ESPN Upstate • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON • Promotion – Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2. SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 29-2 (1899-2019) • Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 20-2 (1899-2019) STARTING PITCHERS • LHP Zach Williams (COC - 1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 0-0, 7.94) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has an 8-1 home record, defeated South Carolina twice in three games at three different sites last weekend. • The Tigers are averaging 3.7 runs per game and hitting .242 with a .351 on-base percentage, .354 slugging percentage and 18 steals.
GAME SETUP
• Who – College of Charleston (7-2) vs. Clemson (9-2)
• Best Ranking – COC – NR; CU – No. 21 Perfect Game
• When – Wednesday (2 p.m.)
• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
• Watch – ACC Network Extra
• Video Announcers – Roger Hoover, Richie Shaffer
• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM), ESPN Upstate
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON
• Promotion – Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2.
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Clemson leads 29-2 (1899-2019)
• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 20-2 (1899-2019)
STARTING PITCHERS
• LHP Zach Williams (COC - 1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 0-0, 7.94)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has an 8-1 home record, defeated South Carolina twice in three games at three different sites last weekend.
• The Tigers are averaging 3.7 runs per game and hitting .242 with a .351 on-base percentage, .354 slugging percentage and 18 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 1.89 ERA, .196 opponents’ batting average and 2.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .959.
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON OVERVIEW
• College of Charleston is led by third-year Head Coach Chad Holbrook.
• The Cougars won two of three home games against Xavier last weekend. They are hitting .267 and have a 1.87 ERA and .971 fielding percentage.
• Ari Sechopoulos is hitting .382 with a homer and 14 RBIs, Harrison Hawkins is batting .359 with eight RBIs and Ty Good has one save.
QUICK HITS
• Tiger Head Coach Monte Lee served as head coach (2009-15) at College of Charleston after lettering four years (1996-99) for the Cougars.
• Nine of Clemson’s 11 games have been decided by three runs or less.
• Clemson has only allowed four of 29 inherited baserunners to score.
POLLS
• Clemson entered the rankings for the first time on March 2 and is ranked as high as No. 21 in the nation by Perfect Game.
• The Tigers were ranked in the top 25 by at least one poll for 55 straight weeks from May 9, 2016 to April 15, 2019.
WEATHERLY STORMING BATTERS
• Junior lefthander Sam Weatherly has emerged as Clemson’s Friday starter on the mound in 2020.
• He is 2-0 with an 0.53 ERA, .077 opponents’ batting average and 33 strikeouts against 10 walks in 17.0 innings pitched over three starts.
• He has allowed just four hits (three singles, one double).
• He is holding opponents to 0-for-20 with runners on base and 1-for-16 (.063) with two outs.
• He earned national player-of-the-week honors by Collegiate Baseball in back-to-back weeks in late February and early March.
• He pitched 6.0 scoreless innings of two-hit ball with 14 strikeouts (most by a Tiger since 1996) against Stony Brook on Feb. 21.
• He pitched 7.0 hitless and scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts to earn the win at South Carolina on Feb. 28.
• He received the Bob Bradley Award as Clemson’s MVP of the South Carolina series.
• In his career, he is 4-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 66.2 innings pitched over 32 appearances (eight starts).
• He has given up just 45 hits in his career, good for a .200 opponents’ batting average.
CLEMSON PROJECTED LINEUP
Pos. # Player B-T Cl. G-S Avg. HR RBI Notes
C 17 Adam Hackenberg R-R So. 11-11 .268 0 9 Has thrown out six of 14 basestealers
1B 3 Dylan Brewer L-L Fr. 10-9 .179 1 2 Has a team-tying-high three steals
2B 24 Mac Starbuck R-R *Fr. 9-8 .160 0 0 Has two steals & a 1.000 fielding percentage
SS 15 James Parker R-R So. 7-7 .269 1 5 Made his first career start at shortstop on Sunday
3B 10 Bryar Hawkins R-R So. 9-7 .261 0 4 Was 5-for-10 in the South Carolina series
LF 6 Elijah Henderson R-R *So. 11-11 .308 0 5 Has a .451 on-base percentage & three steals
CF 8 Sam Hall R-R Jr. 9-8 .154 1 2 Has a steal
RF 16 Bo Majkowski L-R Jr. 9-5 .059 0 0 Has a .359 career on-base percentage
DH 1 Kier Meredith L-L *So. 11-11 .475 1 4 Has a .580 on-base percentage & two steals