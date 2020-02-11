|
Lee announces injury for Clemson catcher
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Clemson freshman catcher Jonathan French is out indefinitely after suffering a leg injury, Tigers coach
Monte Lee announced on Tuesday.
Lee said that French will be reevaluated in a month to see where the injury is. The Lilburn, Georgia product was rated the No. 4 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game and the No. 3 ACC prospect in the 2022 draft for Baseball America. French was selected in the 30th round of the MLB draft by the Cleveland Indians before opting to stick with the Tigers.
