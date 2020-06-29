LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #89 'Little 372'

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Mintaka's take: The above photo shows Tiger Brotherhood founder professor John Logan Marshall (right) who helped the Aero Club at Clemson build this 17-foot monoplane in the late 20s. Marshall, as it turns out, was a woodworking professor. Little 372 was a common sight around campus until the Great Depression of the 30s. Today the "Little 372" is in the State Museum in Columbia.

