LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #80 'Clemson Football in 1950s'

Tony Crumpton

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out these historical photos of Clemson Football in the 1950s. Mintaka's take: After looking at over tens of thousands of Clemson photographs over the years, you start to notice some trends. One thing I've always noticed is that whenever our Tigers play some opponent, and the result is either a shutout or a blowout, there is almost always a humorous or peculiar photograph that will show up. Below are some examples just from the 1950s.

This photo above is from the 1955 home game against Presbyterian. The facial expression of the Presbyterian player (#51) is rather humorous as the Tigers go on to win 33-0.

During the 1959 season, the Tigers traveled to Houston to take on Jess Neely's Rice team. Here we see Doug Daigneault powering against the Rice defense as the Tigers would go on to win 19-0.

The photo also shows the effects of a powerful flash used at a night game when the crowd is facing directly at the camera, people's eyeglasses produce an eerie effect. Or, could it be that there is a reason the home crowd is called the "Rice Owls" on this Halloween night, lol.

This photo is of the 1954 Citadel game in Death Valley, where the Tigers crushed Citadel 59-0. In a game like this, it's not uncommon to see a bit of unsportsmanlike conduct in the opposing team.

Notice the Citadel player (in the white helmet) at the lower left of the photo as we score another touchdown.

Also, check out the primo parking in the WEZ!

Well, whatever the humorous or peculiar events surrounding these games, these victories were always a crowd pleaser to the Tiger faithful.