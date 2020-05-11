LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #40 'IPOAY'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of a Clemson IPTAY Club sign in 1961. Mintaka's take: Everyone has heard of IPTAY, but if IPTAY was a little too pricey for you, there was an alternative. That's right, you could join IPOAY, which was "I Pay One A Year." This appears to have been a short-lived group that existed for a short time in the early 50s, but other than this photo, I have no other information about them. Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.