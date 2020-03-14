Former Clemson DB unlikely to re-sign with team
by - Correspondent - Saturday, March 14, 2020 11:26 AM
(USA TODAY Sports-Mark Rebilas)
(USA TODAY Sports-Mark Rebilas)

Free agency is set to start in the NFL officially on March 18 and we have a good idea of where one former Tiger won't sign.

Defensive back Jayron Kearse was drafted in the seventh round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 and has played in 62 games over four seasons, totaling 59 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception.

Will he re-sign with the Vikings? It doesn't appear so, per Kearse directly:

Kearse could be facing some type of NFL suspension after failing a field sobriety test and having a hangun without a permit in his car last October. He pled guilty to fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and possessing a pistol in public without a permit -- sentenced to probation and community service, as well as handing over the firearm.

Kearse expressed publicly as early as November that a return to Minnesota wasn't in his plans, also on social media.

The south Florida native posted seven interceptions, 11 passes defended and 164 stops (11.5 for loss/3 sacks) over three seasons as a Tiger.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson DB unlikely to re-sign with team
Former Clemson DB unlikely to re-sign with team
Brad Brownell expected to return to Clemson next season
Brad Brownell expected to return to Clemson next season
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow rookie highlights
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow rookie highlights
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week