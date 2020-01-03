Clemson's Robbie Robinson earns top men's soccer award

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson junior forward Robbie Robinson was honored as the nation's top player in 2019 with the MAC Hermann Trophy Friday. Robinson compiled one of the finest seasons in program history, with the junior scoring 18 goals, contributing nine assists and tallying a nation-leading mark of 45 points. Robinson’s spectacular season also garnered him honors as First Team All-American, First Team All-South Region, ACC Offensive Player of the Year and a two-time ACC Offensive Player of the Week. Robinson’s career at Clemson comes to a close with a total of 58 points accumulated off of 24 goals and 10 assists. Robinson’s 2019 season stats made him the nation’s outright leader in points and points per game, along with placing him in a tie for first for goals and penalty kicks. Robinson has top-25 single-season marks in Clemson's program record book for goals (tied-nineteenth) and points (tied-fourteenth). He declared for the MLS SuperDraft recently.

Robinson is the third time a member of the Clemson program to have won the award, with Bruce Murray and Wojtek Krakowiak winning in 1987 and 1998, respectively.

#7 on the field and now #1 in the country!



Robbie Robinson garners college soccer's most prestigious honor, becoming the 2019 recipient of the MAC Hermann Trophy!#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/d7WsQTeDJk — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) January 4, 2020

"I want to thank my coaches. They were always there for me. They always believed in me and showed me how to take responsibility for everything in my life."



- Robbie Robinson while accepting the MAC Hermann Trophy.#ClemsonUnited https://t.co/2u30AzjQXd pic.twitter.com/SJQv1zTZih — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) January 4, 2020