Clemson forward named ACC player of week
by - 2021 Mar 23, Tue 14:12
Morris scored twice and assisted a goal. (Clemson athletics photo)
Morris scored twice and assisted a goal. (Clemson athletics photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - Clemson sophomore forward Maliah Morris has been named ACC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

Morris tallied a career-high five points in Clemson’s 3-1 win over Georgia on Saturday, playing a role in all three goals. She recorded her second career brace in the contest, scoring a goal in each half and logged an assist on the Tigers’ first goal of the game. After Georgia struck first, an assist from Morris helped Clemson find the equalizer just minutes later.

A goal from the Germantown, Maryland, native in the 15th minute proved to be the game-winner, and she added a goal in the second half to extend the Clemson advantage to 3-1. Morris now leads the team in assists with four, is third on the team in goals with five and second in points with 14.

Comment on this story
Print   
Deshaun Watson's lawyer releases statement on sexual assault allegations
Deshaun Watson's lawyer releases statement on sexual assault allegations
Dabo Swinney reacts to Deshaun Watson allegations
Dabo Swinney reacts to Deshaun Watson allegations
Tigers signee receives release from Clemson letter of intent
Tigers signee receives release from Clemson letter of intent
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Soccer Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week