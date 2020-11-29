Breaking: Clemson-Virginia Tech game time, TV network announced

The ACC took its time Sunday to announce game times and TV networks for the Dec. 5 conference matchups.

The No. 3-ranked Tigers are set to play at Virginia Tech on ABC in a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start.

Clemson has won five in a row in the series after breaking a five-game losing streak to the Hokies with a 23-3 win in Blacksburg in 2011. They last played in 2017 in Blacksburg, a 31-17 decision.

A reason for the delay in announcing was the league finding Miami a new opponent after a postponement of their game with Wake Forest. They will play at Duke instead Saturday (8 p.m./ACC Network). The Blue Devils' game with Florida State was postponed with the announcement.

From the league...

Saturday, Dec. 5

Western Carolina at North Carolina, noon, ACCN

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

Boston College at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Georgia Tech at NC State, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Miami at Duke, 8 p.m., ACC Network

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates. Through games of Nov. 28, the ACC has played 74 of its 85 scheduled games (87.1 percent).