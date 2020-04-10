Clelin Ferrell gives $100,000 for hometown community relief effort

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clelin Ferrell has a heart for his hometown community of Richmond, Virginia, and he showed his concern in this tough time with a big gift on Thursday. Ferrell announced he is donating $100,000 to help families who are losing their jobs and/or fearing eviction during the pandemic. “Knowing who I am means knowing how much my hometown Richmond, Virginia, means to me,” Ferrell said on Instagram. “There’s something special about the people from this city and how we are built...For a long time, we have had one of the highest eviction rates in the country and people are losing their jobs because of this crisis so I am donating $100,000 to the family crisis fund and the eviction diversion program to help the communities that made me who I am. I love y’all and stay strong, stay safe and always stay Richmond!” Ferrell was picked No. 4 overall by the Raiders last April, tying the Clemson mark for the highest pick. Richmond recently announced a $1 Million Family Crisis Fund.

“Clelin embodies everything I love about Richmond: its strength, its resilience, and its sense of community,” Richmond mayor Levar Stoney said in a news release. “His contribution will help hundreds of families, as well as our city as a whole, emerge from this crisis safe and supported.”