Clemson rallies in rain against Hokies with 8-run sixth to make ACC final

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Second-seeded Clemson softball charged back from down seven runs in the sixth inning to top third-seeded Virginia Tech in a rainy Brighton, Massachusetts, 10-9, and advance to the program's third ACC final, seeking a first conference tournament crown. After a four-run Hokies' top of the sixth inning to go up 9-2, Clemson answered back with two runs scoring by way of a Hokie error and then Marian Collins doubled to score two more and bring Clemson back within three, forcing a pitching change. Virginia Tech left-handed starter Emma Mazzarone was charged with two earned in six runs total surrendered, scattering seven hits and eight walks but registering six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings within the sloppy conditions. Hokies RHP reliever Emma Lemley (17-7) struggled to find the strike zone and walked the bases loaded and two Tigers in to make it a one-run game, and then hit Maddie Moore to bring across the tying score. She left without recording an out and Clemson runners at all bases. Virginia Tech RHP reliever Sophie Kleiman then walked in the go-ahead run for the Tigers on the next batter, Julia Knowler. "Why not us? What do we have to lose at this point? Go in there and be confident and swing at good pitches," Moore said of the mindset going into the inning on the ACC Network broadcast postgame. Clemson (43-12), ranked No. 15 nationally by the Coaches Poll this week, improved to 3-2 all-time in ACC semifinals and 5-8 versus Virginia Tech (41-11), who came in ranked No. 13. Clemson advances on to face 1-seed Florida State on Saturday (2:30 p.m. scheduled start/ESPN), seeking a first win over the program in eight tries. "My team, I tell you man, they never quit," Clemson head coach John Rittman said on ACCN postgmae. "They've got that 'bring it on' attitude. I mean you're down a lot of runs...Brooke (McCubbin) came out and threw strikes when their pitchers couldn't...This was a weird type game, and both teams had to play in it. I'm really proud of our team to come out on top." The Hokies got on the board first in the third inning by punishing a Julia Knowler fielding error to put a Virginia Tech runner aboard on second base. Emily LeGette kept the momentum going with a RBI double smoked to left field to give the Hokies a 1-0 edge. After leaving five runners on base in the first two frames, it was Clemson’s turn to put the pressure on VT fielders in the bottom half of the inning. Aby Vieira’s high chopper on the infield was rewarded with a single and moved Macey Cintron to third on a throwing error on the second baseman. Marian Collins then struck out but the catcher didn’t field the ball and made an unnecessary and errant throw to first base despite Collins already being out, scoring the tying run from third. With the rain falling, the sloppy fielding continued to Virginia Tech regaining the lead, who put runners on the corners with one out in the fourth. A VT stolen base brought a throw from Vieira that went into center field and scored the go-ahead run. Then with two out, Thursday’s grand slam hero Taylor Pipkins had a flyball pop in and out of her glove for the error that scored another Hokie. The nation’s home run leader Cori McMillan then dealt a big blow with a two-run homer opposite-field to left, her 30th long-ball of the season. ACC pitcher of the year Reese Basinger had all five runs surrendered go down as unearned in 3 2/3 innings. The Tigers got a run back with a Pipkins’ RBI single in the fifth inning, a first earned run charged to a pitcher in the game. Hokies designated player Kylie Aldridge extended their lead in the sixth on a three-run double to the wall to make it 8-2 and VT led 9-2 by inning's end. McCubbin earned a second win in relief on the week, improving to 15-5 this season. All totaled, there were nine errors in the game (five for Clemson; four for VT). 📸 Frame it



Sam Minish with the grab at the wall in the top of the first inning pic.twitter.com/IuDHu2ETJq — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 9, 2025 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) T4 | 𝘾𝙊𝙍𝙄 𝙈𝘾𝙈𝙄𝙇𝙇𝘼𝙉 with 𝟑𝟎 home runs on the season 💣💣



Hokies 5, Tigers 1 pic.twitter.com/HFKe99dikz — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) May 9, 2025 T6 | Bases clearing double for Aldridge 🥳🥳



Hokies 8, Tigers 2 pic.twitter.com/0BNSAYB8nL — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) May 9, 2025 HEATING UP 🔥



Marian Collins doubles to left field to plate two runs for the Tigers!



📺 @clemsonsoftball x @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/3ZET56GrXL — ACC Softball (@ACCsoftball) May 9, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!