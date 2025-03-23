No. 15 Tigers rout Louisville

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 15 Clemson Tigers (7-4, 3-2 ACC) topped the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, 14-2, at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex. KEY PERFORMANCES Lindsey Marshall: six goals, one assist, three ground balls, one caused turnover Brooke Goldstein: four goals Maggie Jordan: three ground balls, four caused turnovers, two draw controls Paris Masaracchia: four ground balls, one draw control Emily Lamparter: 81.8% save percentage, nine saves Bryce Pfundstein: three ground balls, three caused turnovers NOTABLES Today’s game marked Allison Kwolek’s 200th career game as a Head Coach, as well as Clemson’s 30th win in program history. Marshall achieved her 150th career goal and recorded a new season-high for goals and tied her career-high. Goldstein recorded her first career hat trick. Three Tigers saw at least three caused turnovers while nine Tigers picked up multiple ground balls. Clemson held Louisville to its lowest goal total of the season and is the lowest amount of goals allowed by the Tigers since March of 2023 against Radford, 23-2. HOW IT HAPPENED Lexi Edmonds started the Tigers off, netting her 22nd second goal of the season off of a pass from Marshall. Marshall quickly responded by tallying a goal of her own, her 150th career goal, 2-0. Late in the first quarter, Marshall scored her second of the day with an assist from Babcock, 3-1. In the second quarter, Natalie Shurtleff netted two free-position shots, the 20th and 21st goals of the season, 5-1. Marshall recorded two back-to-back goals, the first while being a man-up, achieving a hat-trick for the day. The Tigers led 7-1 heading into the second half. In the third quarter, Babcock found Goldstein to tally her fifth career goal, 8-1. After Louisville netted their second of the day, Goldstein further increased the Tiger’s lead, 9-2. Marshall found the back of the net for the fifth time to tie her season-high in goals. Early into the fourth quarter, Goldstein recorded her third goal of the day and her first career hat trick. Once again, Goldstein scored, her eighth career goal, 12-2. Marshall netted her sixth of the game, 30th of the season, 13-2. Demma Hall recorded her first of the day, sixth of the season, off of a free-position shot to make the final score 14-2. UP NEXT The Clemson Tigers (7-4, 3-2 ACC) will face the UAlbany Great Danes (3-6) on Wednesday, March 26 at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex at 6 p.m. Linda's 1⃣5⃣0⃣th career goal gets us another!



CU 2⃣ - UL 0 pic.twitter.com/jWnjQwjElp — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) March 23, 2025 Took care of business 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/dd5G71r8Xr — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) March 23, 2025