Clemson upsets No. 22 Gamecocks

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Women’s Tennis team (6-1) took down No. 22 South Carolina on a Tuesday night thriller at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility, 4-1, to claim another point for the Palmetto Series presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery. Graduate Sophia Hatton secured the win for the Tigers in a comeback win after being down in the second set. This marks the first time since 2024 the Tigers have bested a top-25 team. During the ACC Championship Tournament in April, the Tigers took down No. 22 Georgia Tech, 4-3. “What an incredible atmosphere tonight at Duckworth for our team to play in,” Head Coach Boomer Saia said. He continued by saying: “To watch our group come together and play with an outstanding level of Clemson Tiger Toughness is something we preach daily. I could not have been more proud of the group. We have had so many conversations leading up to this and have put in the work going into a match like this, so we prepared as well as we could have. It's fantastic to see it all come together; again, I am so proud of my group. We celebrate this win tonight, and then it's back to work for our doubleheader on Friday.” Clemson 4, South Carolina 1 In doubles, Hatton and Annabell Davis opened up the scoring for the Tigers in a dominant 6-1 win over Misa Malkin and Bella Larsson of South Carolina. Shortly after, Kaitlyn Carnicella and Olympe Lancelot took down Candela Yecora and Romana Cisovska 6-3 to even the score for the Gamecocks. Gaia Parravicini and Amelie Smejkalova clinched the doubles point for Clemson in a 6-3 thriller over Helena Buchwald and Sarah Hamner. In singles, Davis swiftly defeated Malkin on court two 6-1, 6-2 to extend the lead for the Tigers. Following the win on court three, freshman Smejkalova fell to No. 22 Hamner, 6-2, 6-2. On court 6, Artemis Aslanisvili defeated Jana Stojanova 6-2, 6-3. In an epic showdown, Sophia Hatton downs No. 61 Carnicella to clinch the match for the Tigers in a 6-4, 7-5 victory. Next Up: The Tigers are back at Duckworth to take on Fordham and Mercer in a doubleheader on Friday, February 14, at 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM EST, respectively. The match is being promoted as a Pink Match, and ribbons will be handed out to fans in attendance. RESULTS: Clemson (6-1), X vs South Carolina (3-3), 1 Doubles Parravicini/Smejkalova (CU) def. Buchwald/Hamner (SC), 6-3 Lancelot/Carnicella (SC) def. Yecora/Cisovska (CU), 6-3 Davis/Hatton (CU) def. Malkin/Larsson (SC), 6-1 Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1 Singles No. 21 Sarah Hamner (SC) def. Amelie Smejkalova (CU), 6-2, 6-2 Sophia Hatton (CU) def. No. 61 Kaitlyn Carnicella (SC), 6-4, 7-5 Annabelle Davis (CU) def. Misa Malkin (SC), 6-1, 6-2 Romana Cisovska (CU) vs. Olympe Lancelot (SC), 3-6, 6-4, 4-0 Gaia Parravicini (CU) vs. Helena Buchwald (SC), 6-4, 1-6, 1-3 Artemis Aslanisvili (CU) def. Bella Larsson (SC), 6-2, 6-3 Order of Finish: 3, 1, 6, 2 WE'RE HYPED. Amelie and Gaia win on Court One 6-3.



