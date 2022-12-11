Trevor Lawrence makes franchise history in impressive win over Titans

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence made some history and made a big impact on the scoreboard in a surprise two-touchdown win over the Tennessee Titans on the road Sunday.

The 2021 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick became the first Jaguars player to pass for 300+ yards (368), 3+ TDs (3) and also rush for a TD (1) in a single game in the 36-22 win over Tennessee.

Lawrence topped his career-best for 300-yard passing games in a season, reaching a third on Sunday and a second in the last three games.

He became the first QB in Jacksonville Jaguars history to toss more than 3,000 yards passing in each of his first two seasons as well.

Lawrence connected on TD passes of 12, 20 and 21 yards and completed a stiff-arm to evade a defender for a 1-yard TD rush as well.

Teammate and fellow Clemson pro Travis Etienne rushed for 32 yards on 17 carries in the victory.

It was a first win in Nashville against the division foes for the Jags since 2013.

Check out clips from his big day below:

Trevor Lawrence is the first player in @Jaguars history with 300+ passing yards, 3+ passing TDs and a rushing TD in a game pic.twitter.com/VmBLaXxOnN — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2022

.@Trevorlawrencee becomes the first QB in franchise history to surpass 3,000 passing yards in each of his first two NFL seasons.@Gatorade | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/qo57ngRT4F — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022

touchdowns for Trevor Lawrence today. First time he’s done that as a pro pic.twitter.com/zlMhOPvae1 — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) December 11, 2022

Trevor Lawrence has completed all 4 of his passes against the blitz today for 76 yards & a TD.



Lawrence has earned a league-high 97 NGS passing score against the blitz since Week 9.#JAXvsTEN | #DUUUVAL — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 11, 2022

Trevor Lawrence & Evan Engram (21-yd TD)



Target Separation: 0.6 yds

Sideline Separation: 1.1 yds

Completion Probability: 21.1%*



*Most improbable reception of Engram's career#JAXvsTEN | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/fNDgYUii0L — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 11, 2022

Heck of a touchdown before the half by Trevor Lawrence and Zay Jones, got it jusstttt inpic.twitter.com/dpgFOFiBoU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 11, 2022