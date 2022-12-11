BREAKING

Trevor Lawrence became the first Jaguar to throw for 300+ yards, 3+ TDs and rush for a TD in a game. (Photo: Andrew Nelles / USATODAY)
Trevor Lawrence makes franchise history in impressive win over Titans
by - 2022 Dec 11, Sun 16:19

Trevor Lawrence made some history and made a big impact on the scoreboard in a surprise two-touchdown win over the Tennessee Titans on the road Sunday.

The 2021 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick became the first Jaguars player to pass for 300+ yards (368), 3+ TDs (3) and also rush for a TD (1) in a single game in the 36-22 win over Tennessee.

Lawrence topped his career-best for 300-yard passing games in a season, reaching a third on Sunday and a second in the last three games.

He became the first QB in Jacksonville Jaguars history to toss more than 3,000 yards passing in each of his first two seasons as well.

Lawrence connected on TD passes of 12, 20 and 21 yards and completed a stiff-arm to evade a defender for a 1-yard TD rush as well.

Teammate and fellow Clemson pro Travis Etienne rushed for 32 yards on 17 carries in the victory.

It was a first win in Nashville against the division foes for the Jags since 2013.

Check out clips from his big day below:

