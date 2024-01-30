Clemson pro makes NFL playoffs team of the week in punching Super Bowl ticket

Ray-Ray McCloud makes NFL playoffs team of the week in punching Super Bowl ticket

TigerNet Staff by

One Clemson pro is all but guaranteed to see the field in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, and he made the PFF Team of the Week for the NFL Conference Championship round. That is former Clemson wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, who made the team as a kick returner after his San Francisco 49ers came back to down the Detroit Lions, 34-31. McCloud notched a kick return of 35 yards (which was taken back to 28 yards after a penalty). McCloud has averaged 23 yards per kick return and 8.5 yards per punt return this season. He was named an All-Pro returning specialist by PFF for the 2020 season. McCloud is joined on the NFC champions by Clelin Ferrell, who is on the injured reserve, and Austin Bryant, who is on the practice squad. They will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on February 11. The Chiefs have two Clemson pros with Justyn Ross, on the active roster, and Cornell Powell, on the practice squad. Around some legal issues and injury, Ross has logged only six catches for 53 yards in his first season he's been able to play.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now