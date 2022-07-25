CLEMSON in the NFL
sports_football
Justyn Ross' 2022 campaign is over before it started after being placed on injured reserve.
Justyn Ross' 2022 campaign is over before it started after being placed on injured reserve.

Former Clemson WR Justyn Ross placed on injured reserve
by - 2022 Jul 25, Mon 16:45

Former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross was placed on the NFL's injured reserve list on Monday, which ends his chances of playing this season.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters on Friday that Ross had a recent foot surgery.

Ross first had surgery on the foot after his season wrapped early last November and Reid said that more surgery was needed to clean things up.

Ross went undrafted for injury concerns but had shown glimpses of his ability in minicamp this offseason.

The Central High School (Al.) product worked his way back from missing the 2020 season after a surgery for a congenital fusion in his neck and spine area.

Ross had 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns to lead Clemson last season. He was a freshman All-American in the Tigers' 2018 national title year.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson WR placed on injured reserve
Former Clemson WR placed on injured reserve
Upstate left-hander announces Clemson commitment
Upstate left-hander announces Clemson commitment
Talented in-state OF commits to Clemson
Talented in-state OF commits to Clemson
Peach State DB picks up Clemson offer at All In Cookout
Peach State DB picks up Clemson offer at All In Cookout
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest