Former Clemson WR placed on injured reserve

Former Clemson WR Justyn Ross placed on injured reserve

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross was placed on the NFL's injured reserve list on Monday, which ends his chances of playing this season.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters on Friday that Ross had a recent foot surgery.

Ross first had surgery on the foot after his season wrapped early last November and Reid said that more surgery was needed to clean things up.

Ross went undrafted for injury concerns but had shown glimpses of his ability in minicamp this offseason.

The Central High School (Al.) product worked his way back from missing the 2020 season after a surgery for a congenital fusion in his neck and spine area.

Ross had 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns to lead Clemson last season. He was a freshman All-American in the Tigers' 2018 national title year.

The #Chiefs placed rookie WR Justyn Ross on injured reserve, ending his rookie season before it begins. Ross had foot surgery recently. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2022