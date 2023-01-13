Report: Clemson pro out for Jaguars-Chargers Playoff game, near future

CLEMSON in the NFL

Mike Williams' initial prognosis was he would be fine, but further examinations, per ESPN, say he could miss 2-3 weeks with the back injury. (Photo: Isaiah Downing / USATODAY)
Clemson pro Mike Williams out for Jaguars-Chargers Playoff game, near future
Mike Williams will not face fellow Clemson pros Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence and Tyler Shatley on Saturday night in Jacksonville for the first round of the NFL playoffs (8:15 p.m./NBC).

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reports that Williams suffered a non-surgical fracture in his back that wasn't found on his original MRI from Sunday's loss at Denver.

The report says he will miss 2-3 weeks if the Chargers were to move on Saturday night.

Williams played in a game Sunday that had no bearing on the Chargers' Playoff seeding and was carted off to the locker room.

Over the last two seasons, he has 139 catches for 2,041 yards with 13 touchdowns over 27 games.

The 10-7 Chargers are a 2.5-point favorite currently over the 9-8 Jaguars, which won their final five games of the season to clinch the AFC South division.

