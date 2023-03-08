Another Clemson pro signs with reigning USFL champs

CLEMSON in the NFL

Clemson pro Deon Cain signs with reigning USFL champs
by - Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 10:06 AM

Deon Cain is the latest Clemson pro to join the USFL's Birmingham Stallions.

Cain was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad before being released last November. He totaled eight catches for 106 yards during the preseason.

Cain was a sixth-round NFL draft selection in 2018 by the Indianapolis Colts.

He has nine career catches for 124 yards as a pro but last saw action in the 2020 NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At Clemson, Cain had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns (leaving tied for fourth-most in Clemson history) in 1,419 snaps over 42 games (14 starts).

Birmingham also hosts Clemson pros in cornerback Mark Fields and safety TJ Green.

The Stallions won the inaugural 2022 USFL championship.

Their season starts on April 15 at home versus the New Jersey Generals (7:30 p.m. ET/FOX).

