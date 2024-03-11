Clemson's seeding in first ACC Gymnastics Championship announced

CU Athletic Communications by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State topped the seedings for the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Gymnastics Championship, as announced by the conference on Monday. Clemson follows in second, Pitt is third and North Carolina rounds out the four teams. Seedings are based on National Qualifying Scores (NQS), which is based on a team's and an all-around competitor's six best regular-season-meet scores, of which three must be away. Out of those six, the highest score is eliminated and the remaining five scores are averaged. The NQS will also determine the seeds for the NCAA Gymnastics Regional competition. With the seedings, NC State will start the Championship on Vault, Clemson will begin on bars, Pitt will begin on beam and North Carolina will start on floor. NC State (13-4, 6-0 ACC) broke into the top 20 and is No. 18 in the Road to Nationals rankings after 10 weeks of competition. The Wolfpack claimed the outright 2024 ACC Gymnastics Regular Season crown after a 6-0 showing in the conference season. Emily Shepard is ranked No. 25 nationally in the all-around, while leading the conference in bars and the all-around. Chloe Negrete leads the ACC on vault, while the team sits atop the conference in vault, bars, beam and the all-around. Clemson (5-2, 3-2) is top in the league on beam with Rebecca Wells leading the ACC on the event, while the Tigers' Brie Clark leads the way on floor in the program's first-ever season. Clemson posted its highest score of the season over North Carolina (197.350) and also posted the highest score by any program in its first meet of its inaugural season with a score of 196.325 over William & Mary. Pitt (6-8, 1-5 ACC) recently posted its third-highest team score of the season with a 195.800 over Bowling Green. Freshman Emily Todd secured the Panthers' highest individual score of the season with a 9.900 in the their quad meet on March 3 before Jordan Ewing posted a 9.925 on floor at the Panthers' senior meet on Friday. North Carolina (5-11, 1-5 ACC) posted its second-highest team score of the season after a successful meet against No. 6 Kentucky. Lali Dekanoidze shared event titles on vault and bars to highlight the Tar Heels showing against the Wildcats which featured three rotations above 49.0. Across the country, NC State and Clemson rank in the top 30 nationally in all five categories. Vault - NC State, No. 24 & Clemson, No. 29 Bars - NC State, No. 17 & Clemson, No. 21 Beam - NC State, No. 14 Floor - Clemson, No. 19 & NC State, No. 30 All Around - NC State, No. 18 & Clemson, No. 27 Tickets are now on sale for the 2024 ACC Gymnastics Championship set for Saturday, March 23, at 7 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum. Clemson, S.C. – Clemson’s Brie Clark has been named the ACC Specialist of the Week, it was announced today by the league office. This marks the ninth time in their inaugural season that the Tigers have nabbed an ACC Weekly award, while Clark has been named the Specialist of the Week twice. Clark led the Tigers on floor on Friday, helping Clemson to the highest overall team score in the conference this season (197.600). The Daphne, Ala., native tied a career-high with a 9.950 on floor, including a 10.0 score from one of the judges. Her score was the highest score by an individual on floor by the Tigers this season and gave her her fifth event win of the year. Clark also set a career-high on beam with a 9.925, finishing second in the event behind teammate Rebecca Wells. The Tigers are back in action on Sunday, traveling across the country to face UCLA in a 5:00 p.m. (ET) matchup and the final meet of the regular season. Brie has been crushing it 👏#TeamOne pic.twitter.com/SxV3KppWWQ — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) March 11, 2024