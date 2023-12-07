Clemson golfer earns LPGA tour card

Mobile, Ala. – Clemson graduate Savannah Grewal finished tied for 10th after six rounds of the final stage of the LPGA Q-Series on Friday. With the top-10 finish, Grewal earned LPGA Tour Status for 2024, becoming the first Tiger in school history to accomplish the feat. The top 20 finishes (and ties) earned 2024 LPGA Tour status in Category 14, while 21-45 (and ties) earned 2024 LPGA Tour status in Category 15 and 2024 Epson Tour status in Category C. Earlier this month, Grewal announced she’d forgo her last semester of eligibility with the Tigers and give up amateur status to participate in Q-Series as a professional. Grewal tied for first in Stage I of qualifying, before tying for sixth in Stage II. This week, in Q-Series, the Mississauga, Ontario, native turned in rounds of 66 (-5), 69 (-2), 71 (E), 67 (-4), 71 (E), and 68 (-3) for a -18 tournament score to tie for 10th and fulfill her dream of earning LPGA Tour status. Clemson Career Highlights Set 32 records in her career, including: Low Round, 63 at NCAA Pullman Regional, 2023; Cougar Classic, 2023 Low Round vs. par -9 at NCAA Pullman Regional, 2023 Low Round in an ACC Tournament, 68, 2023 Birdies in a round: 9, Cougar Classic, 2023 Eagles in a round: 2, NCAA Pullman Regional 2023 Birdies in a season, 115, 2022-23 Eagles in a season: 5, 2022-23 Stroke Average in a season: 71.77 in 2022-23 Stroke average vs. par in a season: +0.23 in 2022-23 Under-par Rounds in a season: 16, 2022-23 Rounds at Par or Better in a season: 21 in 2022-23 Final Round scoring average in a season: 70.83 in 2022-23 Career Rounds at Par: 17 Career Eagles: 9