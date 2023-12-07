Photo courtesy: Clemson Athletics
Photo courtesy: Clemson Athletics

Clemson golfer earns LPGA tour card
by - 2023 Dec 7 07:48

Mobile, Ala. – Clemson graduate Savannah Grewal finished tied for 10th after six rounds of the final stage of the LPGA Q-Series on Friday. With the top-10 finish, Grewal earned LPGA Tour Status for 2024, becoming the first Tiger in school history to accomplish the feat.

The top 20 finishes (and ties) earned 2024 LPGA Tour status in Category 14, while 21-45 (and ties) earned 2024 LPGA Tour status in Category 15 and 2024 Epson Tour status in Category C.

Earlier this month, Grewal announced she’d forgo her last semester of eligibility with the Tigers and give up amateur status to participate in Q-Series as a professional. Grewal tied for first in Stage I of qualifying, before tying for sixth in Stage II. This week, in Q-Series, the Mississauga, Ontario, native turned in rounds of 66 (-5), 69 (-2), 71 (E), 67 (-4), 71 (E), and 68 (-3) for a -18 tournament score to tie for 10th and fulfill her dream of earning LPGA Tour status.

Clemson Career Highlights

Set 32 records in her career, including:

Low Round, 63 at NCAA Pullman Regional, 2023; Cougar Classic, 2023

Low Round vs. par -9 at NCAA Pullman Regional, 2023

Low Round in an ACC Tournament, 68, 2023

Birdies in a round: 9, Cougar Classic, 2023

Eagles in a round: 2, NCAA Pullman Regional 2023

Birdies in a season, 115, 2022-23

Eagles in a season: 5, 2022-23

Stroke Average in a season: 71.77 in 2022-23

Stroke average vs. par in a season: +0.23 in 2022-23

Under-par Rounds in a season: 16, 2022-23

Rounds at Par or Better in a season: 21 in 2022-23

Final Round scoring average in a season: 70.83 in 2022-23

Career Rounds at Par: 17

Career Eagles: 9

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson golfer earns LPGA tour card
Clemson golfer earns LPGA tour card
Former Clemson DB commits to SEC school
Former Clemson DB commits to SEC school
No. 9 Clemson takes on No. 5 West Virginia in College Cup
No. 9 Clemson takes on No. 5 West Virginia in College Cup
Clemson legend passes away
Clemson legend passes away
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Golf Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts