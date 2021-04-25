WATCH: Cornell Powell NFL draft tape

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out a few highlights from Clemson receiver Cornell Powell in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Cornell Powell waited his turn to shine and did so beautifully in 2020. The senior wide receiver turned in a season worthy of third-team All-ACC honors. During his tenure as a Tiger he hauled in 93 receptions, 10 receiving touchdowns, and amassed 1,408 all-purpose yards. At 6'0" and 210 pounds, Powell brings a physical style to the position with a hint of explosion, as evidenced by his 36.5" vertical, and 10'8" broad jump.