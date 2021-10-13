Clemson moves up to top ACC in latest ESPN recruiting rankings

ESPN's latest recruiting rankings update ($) moved Clemson up one place and ahead of Florida State to lead the ACC for the 2022 class currently.

Florida State was previously ranked ninth and dropped three spots, where its class has five ESPN 300 commits, while Clemson is now 11th with 10 ESPN 300 pledges out of a 12-man class.

"Clemson has seven straight top-10 classes, including the No. 1 class in 2020," ESPN's Craig Haubert said, "and with a strong push over the summer months, it is again contending for a top-10 finish. The Tigers picked up some steam in June with several commitments, including ESPN 300 defenders Sherrod Covil, a physical safety, and Jihaad Campbell, a lengthy and agile prospect with a high ceiling for development. Their defensive class continued to benefit with two top-10 CB pickups in July with Everette and Jeadyn Lukus, as well as landing top-10 safety Keon Sabb.

"Offensively, they have a pair of ESPN 300 offensive line prospects in Collin Sadler, an in-state prospect, and Blake Miller, a big body who displays excellent strength."

Penn State continues to lead overall (12 ESPN 300s), followed by Alabama (12 ESPN 300s) and Notre Dame (13 ESPN 300s).

Clemson is 12th overall in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, where Alabama tops the nation and Penn State is second and Texas third. Clemson is third in average rating per commit, however (93.79) to Alabama (94.11) and Ohio State (93.97).

The future Tigers rank second in average rating on Rivals (3.92) to Ohio State (4.07), with Clemson back in 13th overall and Notre Dame on top.

The Tigers' last pledge for the class came on July 30, from four-star athlete Jaren Kanak.

Clemson 2022 class ranks

247Sports Team Composite: 12 (No. 3 rating per commit)

ESPN: 11

247Sports (the site's own ranking): 12

Rivals: 13 (No. 2 rating per commit)