Ravens waive former Clemson DT
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 May 12, Thu 10:53
Xavier Kelly is a Clemson graduate and an impressive football player/artist
Xavier Kelly is a Clemson graduate and an impressive football player/artist

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that they have waived defensive tackle Xavier Kelly.

Kelly showed promising signs of his talent but tore his achilles during OTAs last season.

The Ravens signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

In his final season in college, he transferred to Arkansas as a grad transfer and finished with eight tackles and a sack.

He had 22 tackles with 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery during three years at Clemson.

