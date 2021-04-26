Breaking: Clemson RB enters transfer portal
Monday, April 26, 2021
Mellusi was a 4-star-rated prospect who saw action in 21 games.
Clemson's crowded backfield this spring is seeing a departure.

Junior running back Chez Mellusi has entered the NCAA transfer portal, TigerNet has confirmed.

Mellusi entered 2021 with 427 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 71 carries and five catches for 38 yards and a receiving touchdown in 169 career snaps over 21 games as a Tiger.

The Tigers came through the spring as loaded at running back as ever with seven scholarship players, including Mellusi.

Mellusi signed as a 4-star prospect out of Naples, Florida, rated as high as the No. 7 running back in his class and No. 137 overall (ESPN).

247Sports first reported the news.

Clemson Running Back Breakdown

Seniors: Darien Rencher, Lyn-J Dixon

Juniors: Michel Dukes

Sophomores: Kobe Pace

Freshmen: Phil Mafah, Will Shipley

