Clemson eliminated from ACC football title shot

For the first time since 2014, Clemson football will not vie for a title in the ACC Championship Game.

The Tigers closed the conference slate by winning three in a row, including a 48-27 victory over No. 10 Wake Forest last week, but NC State’s improbable late comeback over North Carolina on Friday eliminated the Tigers from a rematch shot at Coastal Division champ Pittsburgh next Saturday in Charlotte.

The Wolfpack trailed by nine with under two minutes to go, but NC State took advantage of a blown coverage for a long TD, recovered the onside kick and went on a touchdown drive to get the game-winning score.

The best Clemson can finish is as a co-division champ with NC State and Wake Forest at 6-2 in ACC play, where NC State advances due to divisional record and the head-to-head win over the Tigers. Wake Forest plays Boston College at noon on Saturday with the opportunity to wrap the division up with a 7-1 conference finish.

Clemson had won six ACC championships in a row and seven of the last 10.

The Tigers wrap their regular season at South Carolina in a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start Saturday (SEC Network).