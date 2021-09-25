Bryan Bresee with apparent knee injury against NC State
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 25, 2021, 6:20 PM
Bresee is one of Clemson's top players
This is a huge blow to Clemson's defense.

Clemson sophomore Bryan Bresee was injured with an apparent knee injury in the third quarter during Saturday's game against North Carolina State.

Bresee was seen going into the medical tent and then with a towel over his face with an ice bag on his left knee sitting by himself on the sidelines.

Moments ago, he limped to the locker room for possible tests/treatment.

We will have more information on Bresee when we get some news from Clemson officials. Clemson is already down James Skalski (shoulder) and Tyler Davis (biceps) for this game.

Update 1: They just took Bryan Bresee's dad, Richie Bresee, out of the stands and into the locker room.

Update 2: Bresee is back on the sidelines cheering on his teammates. He is wearing an orange hoodie without his helmet or shoulder pads and has a large knee brace on his left knee.

Through three games, Bresee has registered 12 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Bresee was ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year last season.

