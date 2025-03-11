Will Heldt chose Clemson because he just wants to win

CLEMSON — Will Heldt won five games over the last two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers, so when he was looking for a new home, he wanted a place that won and boasted a great culture. Clemson was the perfect fit. Heldt, the transfer defensive end, saw the Boilermakers win four games during his freshman season in West Lafayette. Purdue defeated Indiana St. 49-0 in the season opener on August 31, 2024, and then lost the next 11 games. When Clemson takes the field against LSU on August 30 this season, it will mark 364 days since Heldt last tasted victory. Heldt recorded 56 tackles, 16 pressures, 10 tackles for loss, and five sacks while starting every game as a sophomore last season, but he wanted more than just stats. He wanted to win, so he entered the transfer portal in early December. Thirteen days later, Heldt committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Texas A&M and LSU. He'll have two more seasons of eligibility. “I think a big piece of it was just knowing that I wanted to win, and I knew the guys that were coming back into this locker room and the guys that they were returning,” Heldt told the media Monday. “And I knew that the guys on the defensive line we would be coming back with were a solid unit. So, I think that was a big piece for me. And then, just culturally, I think it was a great fit. Everything's just so cohesive here. And I think I plug right in.” Heldt said he has an appetite – a big appetite – for winning. “I think no one's hungrier for a win than I am. Like you said, five games in the last two years, one game last year,” Heldt said. “I'm salivating to get those victories and that to me is what it's all about. That's what I'm here for. I want to win games, and I want to be a part of a team to compete for a national championship.” Clemson parted ways with former defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin in January and head coach Dabo Swinney added then Penn St. defensive coordinator Tom Allen to his staff. Heldt never wavered in his commitment to Clemson, and when the Tigers added Allen, it helped Heldt renew his relationship with Allen – Allen recruited Heldt to Indiana when Allen was the head coach of the Hoosiers. “They were one of the first people that recruited me when he was at IU (Indiana) back when I finished my sophomore year at Carmel,” Heldt said. “Nothing but good memories with him. Obviously, I ended up going to the rival Purdue, but I do have a 1-0 record against him when I played him when he was a head coach at IU. But yeah, good memories. He's a great guy, and I'm excited that he's here.” Heldt has already seen a difference between Clemson and Purdue. “Generally, a lot of similarities just in terms of structure, but I think the biggest difference is probably just the pace of practice,” he said. “I think things here are just a little more intense and a little more ramped up (at Clemson). Just going from drill to drill, from play to play. I think there's just more emphasis on just moving quickly and moving with a sense of urgency.”

