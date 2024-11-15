Versatile Clemson freshman Elyjah Thurmon ready when his number is called

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - True freshman offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon is yet another example of how freshmen are stepping up for the Tigers this season. Thurmon played 74 snaps in place of redshirt junior offensive lineman Tristan Leigh and received praise from head coach Dabo Swinney. Thurmon was ready when offensive line coach Matt Luke called his number against the Hokies. “The most important thing that was going through my mind is just I put the work in during the week to be able to go out there if needed and if my number is called, I’m going to be ready and when my number was called, when Coach Luke called me, it was just, ‘Go play your game. Be confident in yourself, and the guys around you trust you. Just be able to go out there and be ready,’” Thurmon said. Despite joining Clemson’s coaching staff this past December, Coach Luke was an important factor in Thurmon's decision to come to Clemson. Not only did he make an effort to reach out to Thurmon and speak with his family just days after being hired, but Coach Luke also used to be the head coach for Ole Miss. As a Mississippi native, Thurmon felt that his experience with the Rebels made the connection between them stronger. “He called me two, three days after he got hired before he even got acclimated in and just (talked) with me and my mom and that was something big to me because family is really important to me,” Thurmon said. “But also, him being from Mississippi like myself, it also just made the bond just a little bit closer.” Coming out of high school, Thurmon was a multi-sport athlete. He played basketball and participated in track and field, which helped keep him in shape. One could also argue it increased his versatility as he is able to play all positions on the offensive line if necessary although he said tackle where he feels most comfortable. “I say tackle feels the most comfortable (because) that’s (what is) almost natural. But, I am an athlete, so I am able to move around between guard, tackle and play a little bit center if needed if I have to be able to move inside,” Thurmon said. “I played basketball, football, and I did a little bit of track in high school. But, I always played multiple sports … I feel like it helped me with just staying in shape year-round instead of being in the offseason not doing anything. I was able to just continue doing something and also I give credit to basketball for helping me with my footwork with being an athlete (so I’m) able to move as good as I can.” Veteran leaders in the position room like graduate offensive lineman Walker Parks and junior offensive lineman Blake Miller have also helped Thurmon develop his skills at the line. Parks missed most of last season after suffering a season-ending injury against Charleston Southern, which allowed him to maintain his eligibility this year. His willingness to fight through adversity, as well as the toughness both Miller and Parks have shown has impacted Thurmon tremendously. “I’ll say it’s just their mindset, especially with Walker with everything that (he’s) gone through from the years. He’s been here and (he) never gives up,” Thurmon said. “Walker comes in every day wanting to work, (coming) in wanting to work, get better and just wanting to see this team grow and get better, and I take that from him and Blake because even the days that (they) hurt, they may be tired or they may be exhausted, ready to just give in they come in every day (and) work and motivation (everybody) around them.”

