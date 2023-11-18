UNC's Mack Brown on questionable calls, says his team got every bad break

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – UNC head coach Mack Brown says his Tar Heels had every bad break they could possibly have in the loss to Clemson. The Tigers defeated Brown’s Tar Heels 31-20 Saturday afternoon in Death Valley, and three North Carolina turnovers (two in the redzone) were a major factor in the decision. “I want to congratulate Clemson. Dabo has obviously gotten his team turned around, and they're playing much better,” Brown said postgame. “They've played great at home -- last three games at home, they've been really dominant. Proud of the effort that our kids played with -- they played really hard, played tough, but never gave up. "We had every bad break you could possibly have. We get two balls inside the one-yard line, one fumbled in the back of the end zone, it cost us points. We have another one to start the game at the one where we get a false start, and then we fumble it, and you can't do those. You can't give up 14 points against the team that's good, especially at a place where they've won so many games. And the sequence right before the half, the roughing the passer call where we had an interception. We're going in 7-7 at halftime and then the replay of whether the ball made it the inch if his knee went down or not.” Brown said North Carolina’s effort was unacceptable. "Those were momentum changers, and we didn't play well offensively the last two and a half quarters. I think we were 4-of-14 on third downs -- that's just unacceptable,” he said. “And we gave up a couple of third and fourth down series on defense because we had penalties. So I thought we played hard, really proud of their effort. But we made too many mistakes to beat a good team at a hard place to play like this." Running back Omarion Hampton turned it over twice in the redzone. “He's been great with the ball. That's why my hair is gray. Coaching is a little crazy,” Brown said. “I love him. He rushed for what 178 yards tonight, so we probably wouldn't have had a chance in the game if it hadn't been for him, and this will make him go back and prepare better for next week. Told the kids that at halftime -- we should have been up 21-0. Hard to overcome that deficit." Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins ran Hampton down from behind and punched the ball loose, and Brown was asked if he thought Wiggins was out of bounds when he made the play. "It wasn't a favorable night for us with reviews,” Brown said. “Let's just put it that way."

