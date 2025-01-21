Top OL Maxwell Riley says Clemson, Ohio State created most separation to be finalists

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Buckeyes vs. Tigers. The race for high 4-star prospect Maxwell Riley’s services has come down to two contenders. Riley of Avon Lake (OH) recently announced on social media that the two programs are left standing for a shot as his commitment. Clemson and Ohio State have battled it out plenty of times on the field and one the trail for recruits, and now it's between the two for Riley. Schools like Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Michigan State rounded out his top seven, but the Buckeyes and the Tigers were doing enough to become standouts among the seven candidates. “I think that both Clemson and Ohio State have separated themselves in my recruitment in the past few months,” Riley told Tigernet Tuesday. The criteria for Riley came down to which program can develop him best as a player and a person, and it looks like his final two best fit that description. Both programs will now have a few months to prepare their final pitches. Riley has visits planned for both schools in March, and a decision will be made shortly afterward. Clemson has wasted no time in those efforts. While Matt Luke was in Ohio, he paid Riley a visit, making sure that the Avon Lake product was a top priority within these weeks of hitting the road, visiting the best prospects for his vision for the Clemson offensive line. While Riley felt good about Clemson heading into this decision, a visit from Luke would always be welcomed from the Ohio product. “I’ve felt good about them for a while before that, but I enjoyed getting to spend some time with him,” Riley said. Luke has told Riley he envisions him as a versatile player in the trenches, one who can play on any spot on the field. That type of play was valuable for Clemson down the stretch, with multiple players playing out of position to help generate wins for the Tigers, something Riley definitely saw and noted. For the next few months, there will be plenty to assess, as both schools look to land one of the premier linemen in the country. Thank you to all the schools that have dedicated their time and resources towards recruiting me. With that being said I’ll be making my college decision between The Ohio State University and Clemson University.



Proverbs 3:5-6 pic.twitter.com/j1IAfx9geq — Maxwell Riley (@bigmax2026) January 21, 2025 Junior Season Highlights

T/G/TE/DT/DE

200+ career pancakes

93% season grade-out

11 games played

Grateful to play the game that I love with my brothers. https://t.co/WpYQhNuktD — Maxwell Riley (@bigmax2026) November 4, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now