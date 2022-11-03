Tigers taking a long look at Charlotte receiver

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

The Clemson coaching staff is once again looking at one of the top talents in the Charlotte area.

Jordan Shipp (6-2 192) is a 3-star 2024 wide receiver who is a part of that talent-laden Providence Day program in Charlotte, and he’s the son of former Florida receiver Steve Shipp.

Clemson, with receivers coach Tyler Grisham, head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive assistant Tajh Boyd, have made an impression on Shipp. He visited for the NC State game in early October.

“The environment is definitely insane. It’s definitely one of the best environments I’ve been a part of,” Shipp said. “I love the coaching staff between everybody I’ve talked to, Coach Grisham, Coach Dabo and coach Tajh Boyd. He’s amazing, somebody I definitely look up to. I enjoyed talking to him also.”

Clemson has not offered Shipp at this stage of the recruiting process, but the Tigers apparently like him. They showed genuine interest in him on his visit and in follow up conversations.

“The main points they want me to know is it’s a family,” Shipp said. “Everything they do up there is like a family up there. Coach Boyd came back. How long Coach Dabo’s been there. Coach Grisham and a lot of the guys that’s played up there, they just always talk about family, which is a big part of something I want to be a part of.”

Shipp is keeping everything open with his recruiting at this point. He said he won’t begin to narrow the list until sometime in 2023. Despite not having the Clemson offer, he plans to keep the Tigers on his board for now.

“They are definitely up there for sure,” Shipp said. “That’s a real good program. They are ranked high right now. They’re balling. They’re known for producing good receivers. It’s definitely somewhere I could see myself at in the future.”

Shipp is coming off a visit to Michigan last weekend. He’s also been to North Carolina and NC State for games this season. He went to a game at South Carolina last season, and the Gamecocks are among his offers, but Shipp said the connection with them hasn’t been strong.

“I haven’t heard anything from South Carolina in a while,” Shipp said in mid-October. “Coach Gray game up to a game, and I chopped it up with him a little big. I’ve talked to Coach Stepp once since September 1st. I haven’t talked to South Carolina that much. I’ve just been talking to the people that have been reaching out to me a lot, so they haven’t really reached out to much, so I haven’t really been talking to them.”

Shipp also has offers from Michigan, North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Boston College, Missouri, NC State, Maryland, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He’s also hearing from Tennessee, Oklahoma and Duke.

Shipp has 46 catches for 847 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. For his career, he has 92 catches for 1518 yards and 18 touchdowns according to MaxPreps.