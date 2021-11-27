Tigers in Seven(th) Heaven in dominating shutout of Gamecocks

COLUMBIA – Clemson found itself in seventh heaven Saturday night, its offense running for 265 yards on the ground and the defense pitching a shutout in a dominating 30-0 victory at Williams-Brice Stadium for the Tigers’ seventh consecutive victory in the series.

Clemson managed the win with a staggering 24 scholarship players out for the game, a number that included defensive end Xavier Thomas (hamstring) who was scratched late in the week.

The Tigers now have seven straight wins against the Gamecocks and that ties the 1934-40 team for the longest winning streak by either team in series history. The win also makes Dabo Swinney the first coach on either side to win seven straight games in the series.

The shutout is the 22nd in the series for the Tigers, and all of those have been in Columbia.

Clemson improves to 72-42-4 all-time against South Carolina. Clemson’s 72 all-time wins against South Carolina are the program’s most against any opponent.

Clemson has won its last five games in the series against South Carolina by at least 21 points (49 points in 2016, 24 points in 2017, 21 points in 2018 and 35 points in 2019). Clemson’s five consecutive wins of 21-plus points mark the longest streak of 21-point victories in the series by either team.

Will Shipley ran 19 times for 128 yards and the defense gave up just 206 total yards, most of that in the fourth quarter.

South Carolina won the toss and elected to defer, giving Clemson the first shot at a score. Shipley returned the opening kickoff 26 yards to the 27, and then ran for 13 yards on the second play of the drive. Three plays later, on 3rd-and-11 at the Clemson 49, Uiagalelei got loose for a 22-yard gain to Gamecock 29-yard line. On the ensuing play Shipley raced over the right side and almost untouched into the endzone for a quick 7-0 Clemson lead just over three minutes into the game.

The teams traded ineffective drives and on the South Carolina’s third drive the Gamecocks faced a 3rd-and-10 at their own five. Quarterback Jason Brown and his receiver weren’t on the same page, and Brown’s dart to the sideline was intercepted by Andrew Booth at the Gamecock 13. The Tigers couldn’t punch it in the endzone and settled for a 29-yard field goal from BT Potter. Late in the first quarter Clemson led 10-0.

Following another Gamecock punt, the Tigers took over at their own 34 to start the second quarter. The Tigers ran the ball five out of the six plays and Kobe Pace ended the drive with a 34-yard touchdown run off right tackle. Early in the second quarter the Tigers were already well over 100 yards rushing and held a 17-0 lead.

The teams traded possessions and miscues for the rest of the first half as the Clemson offense was content to run the ball and control the clock as the Tigers took that 17-0 lead into the locker room.

South Carolina was forced to punt to start the second half, and the Tigers took over at their own 36. Clemson was able to push the ball into Gamecock territory but had to settle for a 47-yard field goal from Potter. With a little over nine minutes to play in the third quarter, the Tigers held a 20-0 lead.

The teams traded drives and punts and following a short Clemson punt out of the endzone the Gamecocks had their best field position of the night at the Tigers’ 37. However, Clemson’s defense stiffened and the Gamecocks faced a 4th-and-14 at the Clemson 41. Head coach Shane Beamer elected to go for it and Brown’s pass fell incomplete.

Clemson took advantage of the short field and Potter hit another field goal, this one from 49 yards away, and the Tigers led 23-0 early in the fourth quarter.

Clemson’s defense continued to dominate, and Beamer went for it on 4th-and-10 at their own 25 with six minutes remaining. The Tigers slammed the door shut with authority after the turnover on downs. Facing a 4th-and-2 at the Gamecock 6, Swinney eschewed the field goal and went for it. Uiagalelei handed the ball to Phil Mafah, who carried a few Gamecock defenders into the endzone for a 30-0 lead.

The Tigers now await their bowl fate, which will be decided after next week’s championship games.

