Patience with Dabo Swinney pays off in a big way for Wes Goodwin

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Patience paid off for Wes Goodwin in a big way.

The 36-year-old Alabama native was named Clemson’s defensive coordinator this week, replacing Brent Venables. Venables left after 11 years in Clemson to become the head coach at the University of Oklahoma.

Goodwin is in his second stint with the Clemson program. He first arrived at Clemson in 2009, serving as a graduate assistant from 2009-11. He joined the staff on a full-time basis in 2012 in Venables’ first season at the helm of the defense and oversaw the team’s secondary for its 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl win against LSU. In the final season of his first stint at Clemson in 2014, Clemson finished as the nation’s top-ranked unit in total defense, third down percentage, first downs allowed and tackles for loss, all while ranking in the top five in many other statistical categories.

Between his stints at Clemson, Goodwin spent three years with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, serving as an assistant to head coach Bruce Arians. Cardinals squads for which Goodwin worked compiled a 28-19-1 record, including a 13-3 NFC West championship season in 2015 in which Arizona reached the NFC Championship Game. When Arians left Arizona, it was a no-brainer for Goodwin to return to Clemson, where he’s been a senior defensive analyst under Venables.

Goodwin has had chances to leave, but head coach Dabo Swinney preached patience and told Goodwin that one day he would be the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. That “one day” was this past week.

“It's kind of funny, my devotion this year in the staff meetings was on patience. So, it's kind of crazy how God orchestrates all the small details,” Goodwin said Wednesday on a Clemson broadcast. “That is one thing I've always tried to do, and I learned at an early age: don't take a job just to take a job. Be patient and wait for the right opportunities. Clemson is a special place. I've spent ten years of my life here, both of my girls were born here, and there are a lot of factors and I'm a very loyal guy. And Coach Swinney has been loyal to me throughout my career and there is no rush to leave this place at all.”

Goodwin said he’s learned from both Kevin Steele and Venables.

“I had great relationships with both of those coordinators and learned a ton of ball,” he said. “That was very instrumental in my development from a coaching standpoint, X's and O's and an organizational standpoint, the philosophy of the defense, taking the fight to the offense, and from a schematic standpoint, unbelievable tutelage during that time. Coach V and I think a lot alike. Obviously, I have to be my own person - he is more energetic and outspoken, but I just have to be myself and continue to grow and develop as a leader of men.”

He also learned from watching Arians.

“We definitely had a lot of fun during those times in Arizona,” Goodwin said. “He is very well-respected and a genuine, good guy. He is able to connect with anyone in the building. That was the main thing that I took from him, was being a genuine, down-to-earth person and being able to relate and reach all players from all walks of life.”

What kind of coach can the players and fans expect?

“I want to be known as a players' coach. I want to make it fun for our guys,” Goodwin said. “I want to be aggressive, attacking, and take the fight to the offense. Be a physically dominating team up front and control the line of scrimmage. Play with relentless effort and pursuit to the football, create turnovers, and put an exciting product out there on the field that our fans and alumni can be proud of.”